Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
Phase 1 of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game fan voting wrapped up Thursday morning and, Thursday evening, the two finalists at each position in each league were announced during a live MLB Network broadcast. Phase 2 of the voting to select the All-Star Game starters at each position begins Tuesday, July 5 and runs through Friday, July 8.
It's July 1, which means it's time for one of baseball's most storied pastimes: Bobby Bonilla Day. Friday marks the day in which the New York Mets pay Bonilla $1.19 million once every year as part of a deferred payment arrangement that lasts until 2035. When the final payment is made, Bonilla will be 72.
Mejia isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia went 2-for-12 with five strikeouts over his last four games and will take a seat for a second consecutive game. Rene Pinto is starting at catcher and batting seventh.
James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season and as many noted, he was a shell of his former self. Having come off of a quad injury, there was suspicion that Harden was simply not feeling like himself and that he needed an extra summer to get himself right. Of course, the prospect of a fully healthy Harden should be music to the ears of Sixers fans, but there are no guarantees that he will be at his previous MVP levels.
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
The Portland Trail Blazers are signing former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to a three-year, $28 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Payton's payday is well earned after he was one of the breakout players of the 2021-22 season. After spending the bulk of his career on 10-day contracts and in the G-League, he finally managed to carve out a steady role for himself with the Warriors as a defensive stopper and unconventional pick-and-roll threat. He helped lead Golden State to a championship, and now, he'll take his talents to the Pacific Northwest.
As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to trade Kevin Durant for something resembling fair value, they not only need to contend with the teams they are negotiating with, but Durant himself. He has offered two teams, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, as preferred destinations. Here's where things get complicated: Durant reportedly only wants to go to the Heat if most of their team is kept intact.
The 4th of July holiday is the biggest weekend of the summer, and as we get ready to kick back around the pool to celebrate, the NFL sometimes likes to sneak some not-so-flattering news past us. Of course, Friday news dumps are nothing new and stretch well beyond the sports...
In October 2019, at the age of 15, Emoni Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Those were the words beside Bates' face. Underneath his chin, it read "Magic, Michael, LeBron ... And the 15-year-old Who's Next in Line." In the second paragraph of the accompanying story, written by Michael Rosenberg, a college assistant called Bates "the best player I've ever seen."
NBA free agency is here. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now with the Miami Dolphins, where he goes from working with Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa. Many found Hill's decision surprising, but he already made headlines in his praise for his new offensive leader. Tagovailoa went on Hill's podcast, It Needed...
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson. The point guard played for the Dallas Mavericks last season, who lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
Kenny Pickett's hands received plenty of attention leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Along with questions regarding his hand size, Pickett's decision to wear gloves on both his throwing and non-throwing hand has raised eyebrows, as most quarterbacks prefer to go without a glove on their throwing hand. The...
Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins. The 22-year-old isn't known for his speed, and Garcia's first steal of the year in the majors came on his third attempt. He's otherwise been a force since being called up at the beginning of June, slashing .327/.336/.477 through 28 games with two homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs as he stakes his claim to the starting shortstop job in Washington.
DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
It would be a difficult conversion for Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to his boss Dan Lanning if Tuioti’s son didn’t commit to Oregon.
Fortunately for all involved, that talk doesn’t need to happen.
Three-star edge rush Teitum Tuioti announced today via Twitter that he will indeed become a Duck and just add on to what is becoming a formidable Class of 2023.
The Tuioti family came to Oregon from Nebraska after Tony accepted the job on Lanning’s staff. Teitum had offers from several schools, including the Cornhuskers. Oregon State, Kansas and Boise State were just a few who wanted Tuioti to join their defensive line.
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Tuioti is ranked as the No. 2 high school player in Oregon.
COMMITTED‼️ #ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/bh15OQVPNd
— Teitum Tuioti (@TeitumT) July 2, 2022
Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
Herrera is not starting Friday's contest versus the Cardinals. Herrera will be on the bench for the third straight game. The team may just be trying to give him some extra time to get right before he returns to the lineup as he has been very cold from the plate recently. Mickey Moniak is starting in center field and will bat ninth is Friday's series opener.
Comments / 0