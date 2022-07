Gameplay of Halo Infinite's Forge mode has leaked and may prove that it will be worth the wait. When Halo Infinite launched, it was met with solid reviews, but many were disappointed to learn that both the game's co-op campaign and Forge mode would be delayed. These modes have been franchise staples for many years, so to not include them at launch was a big blow to fans. 343 Industries has gone on to keep pushing the releases of both of these modes, but just recently announced a test flight for Halo Infinite's co-op campaign in addition to the first details on the mode. The co-op mode is slated to release in August, but we're still largely in the dark on Forge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO