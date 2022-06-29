ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Shelley Moore Capito touring the future site of Mountain Steer Company

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
Shelley Moore Capito is touring the future site of Mountain Steer Company in White Sulphur Springs. Mountain Steer Company will serve local farmers and the greater community with farm to table beef processing.

“We want to support young farmers and this is great for West Virginia because it creates jobs,” says Capito.

The post Shelley Moore Capito touring the future site of Mountain Steer Company appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

