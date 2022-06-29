Shelley Moore Capito touring the future site of Mountain Steer Company
Shelley Moore Capito is touring the future site of Mountain Steer Company in White Sulphur Springs. Mountain Steer Company will serve local farmers and the greater community with farm to table beef processing.
“We want to support young farmers and this is great for West Virginia because it creates jobs,” says Capito.
