ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners place OF Taylor Trammell (hamstring) on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jwdq8_0gPvyMPd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3ZuY_0gPvyMPd00

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Taylor Trammell on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right hamstring.

The team also brought up outfielder Marcus Wilson and infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma, optioned infielder Kevin Padlo to Tacoma and transferred catcher Tom Murphy (dislocated left shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

Trammell, 24, is batting .235 with three homers and nine RBIs in 32 games this season with Seattle.

Wilson, 25, has not made his major league debut. In the minors since 2014, he is hitting .207 this year at Tacoma with 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games.

Haggerty, 28, batted .188 with one RBI and one steal in 13 games with the Mariners earlier this season.

Padlo, 25, is hitting .182 with three RBIs in 10 games this season with the Mariners and San Francisco Giants.

Murphy, 31, landed on the 10-day injured list on May 7. He batted .303 with one homer and one RBI in 14 games before hurting his shoulder.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Jacob deGrom to begin minor league rehab assignment on Sunday

Jacob deGrom has hit another key marker in his injury recovery, as Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter told reporters (including Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News) that deGrom will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday with the Mets’ low-A affiliate in St. Lucie. deGrom is slated to toss two innings and roughly 25 pitches.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Sam Haggerty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A Tacoma#Rbi#2nd Mlb#Faq
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Friday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Donovan Walton versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 270 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy