Commanders' Chase Roullier: Still recovering from injury

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin wrote in a statement that he feels added responsibility after re-signing to a three-year, $71 million extension. “From the day I was drafted, I’ve had the singular goal to win a Super Bowl with this franchise. This is on my mind every day when I walk into the building. While I am both humbled and ecstatic about this contract, it motivates me to work even harder. I understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with signing this extension. To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be or fan base I would want to represent.”

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO