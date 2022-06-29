ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ole Miss WR Drew Burnett recovering from gunshot wound

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pCLg_0gPvyIsj00

Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained after celebrating the school’s win in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

HottyToddy.com, a student-run site at Ole Miss, reported Burnett was shot in the leg. Omaha police said they responded to 12th and Cass streets in the city at 1:14 a.m. Monday and found Burnett, 19, with the bullet wound.

A news release said witnesses reported the shot came from a dark-colored, extended-cab pickup truck.

Cassidy Burnett, the player’s sister-in-law, told the publication that Drew was walking back to his hotel when he was shot in what she said apparently was a “random drive-by shooting.”

“He’s doing well,” Cassidy Burnett said. “He’s in high spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Burnett was treated and released at Nebraska Medical Center and has returned home to Memphis. His brother, James Burnett, said Drew should be able to play for the Rebels by “mid-fall,” per HottyToddy.com.

Drew Burnett is a walk-on freshman.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. A tipster with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma on Sunday to win its first College World Series.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Two injured after Ralston motorcycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are recovering after they were injured in a motorcycle crash overnight. The crash happened at 72nd and Main Street in Ralston. Both people were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries. This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.
RALSTON, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Csipkes Breaks Par to Lead Nebraska Senior Amateur

Gretna's Brian Csipkes was the lone player to break par during yesterday's first round and leads the 24th Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship at Champions Run in Omaha. Csipkes turned 50 last year, and is competing in just his second senior championship. On a windy and hot day, he bested the field with a stellar round of 71 (-1) to take the lead at the halfway point by one stroke.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
WOWT

New details: Omaha driver arrested for motor vehicle homicide-DUI

Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska. On the same day that Nebraska voters are picking who will replace Jeff Fortenberry, a federal judge is deciding his fate. Minor injuries in early morning fire in Bellevue. Updated: 9 hours ago. Firefighters say two adults were...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Security guard injured in shooting during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks tent

LA VISTA, Neb. — A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a La Vista fireworks tent early Friday morning, police said. In a series of tweets, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said a man with a handgun tried to rob a security guard at the tent near 84th Street and Brentwood Drive. Lausten said the guard and the suspect exchanged gunfire around 5:15 a.m.
LA VISTA, NE
pokesreport.com

Flores is Turning Heads Through Second Day at Elite 11

STILLWATER – The Elite 11 quarterback competition rolls on in Redondo Beach, Calf. and Oklahoma State quarterback commitment Zane Flores out of Gretna, Neb. is there and competing really well. Outside of the some of the assumed top competitors at the Elite 11 like Malachi Nelson out of Los Alamitos, Calf. and committed to USC; Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold pledged to Oklahoma; and recent Miami (Fla.) commitment Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, Calf.; Flores from a small school in Nebraska was considered a dark horse out of the 20 quarterbacks. Most rankings after the first two of three days (June 30 is the final day) have Flores ranked around No. 10. The final announcement on the Elite 11 will come after the competition on day three.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Ole Miss#Crime Stoppers#Hottytoddy Com#Nebraska Medical Center#Texas Arch Manning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Large sportsbook coming to Omaha and Lincoln

NEBRASKA CITY - Two casinos presenting gambling, horse racing and sports betting are making their way to Nebraska next year. WarHorse Gaming, which is operated by the Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) Tribe, is opening casinos in Omaha and Lincoln. The Omaha location at Horseman's Park is expected to compete with casinos across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Tyson in Town: 'Iron Mike' makes visit to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One of the best boxers in history made a stop in Omaha on Thursday afternoon. Mike Tyson visited Terence "Bud" Crawford's gym. Iron Mike met with Crawford and also took pictures with kids that were at the gym during his visit.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Statement About Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday, June 30 to admit the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2024-25 academic year. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued the following statement regarding the addition of UCLA and USC as Big Ten Conference members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nebpreps.com

Prep’s Marcelino Recruitment Rounding Into Focus

Creighton Prep senior Rocco Marcelino has scholarship offers, a lot of scholarship offers to play football at the Division I level. June 1, 2022 Marcelino held three offers, Air Force, Cornell and Dartmouth. June 3, 2022 he participated in the Lindenwood Mega Camp, a day Marcelino and his family will likely never forget.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Update: One Dead in Structure Collapse

Update: LPD confirms to KLIN News that one person is dead following the collapse of a home at 27th and Manse Avenue. Names have not been released. KLIN News will provide that information when it becomes available. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a structural collapse near 27th and Manse...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Blair man pleads guilty to threatening to murder Nebraska wildlife officer

BLAIR, Neb. — A Blair man pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer, interstate kidnapping and brandishing a firearm. According to a plea agreement, 23-year-old Cody Cape is facing a recommended sentence of 117 months in prison. According to a...
BLAIR, NE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy