Toledo, OH

Downtown streets to close for fireworks; TARTA to run special shuttles

Several downtown streets and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge will close to traffic Saturday evening for the Fireworks in the 419 show.

In addition, TARTA will operate special buses from two park-and-ride lots as an alternative to driving into the city.

The King bridge, Summit Street between Washington and Cherry streets, and the blocks of Jackson and Adams streets and Jefferson Avenue leading into the closed portion of Summit will close to inbound vehicular traffic at 9 p.m. The King will remain open to pedestrians.

Once the fireworks end and pedestrians have cleared, the King will lift to allow vessels observing the fireworks from the Maumee River to leave the area. After that, the King will reopen to traffic.

Front, Summit, and Summit’s connecting streets will reopen to traffic once pedestrians have cleared. Officials advised people parking in several nearby parking garages to expect to have to wait until 11 p.m. to exit.

City officials urged fireworks spectators to park and watch from whichever direction is closest to their after-show destinations, so as to avoid having to cross through downtown afterward.

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s fireworks shuttles headed to downtown Toledo will leave at 9 p.m. from the Royer Road shelters on the Franklin Park Mall’s east side and from 4925 Jackman Rd. next to Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Return buses will line up on Jackson and St. Clair streets and leave 20 minutes after the fireworks’ conclusion.

Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service patrons may also book rides to and from the fireworks, with return trips leaving downtown as late as 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

All TARTA service is free through July 31.

