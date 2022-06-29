Trapezium Brewing Company hosts Petersburg Independence Day Fireworks Show in Old Towne

PETERSBURG — Wondering where to watch fireworks? This Sunday, take a lawn chair and blanket to watch the Petersburg Independence Day Fireworks Show at the Petersburg Harbor.

The City of Petersburg is a partner and sponsor of the inaugural event hosted by Trapezium Brewing Company [Trapezium]. The fireworks show is free to the public and open to all ages.

On July 3 at 3 p.m., the event kicks off at Trapezium with live music, food and beer. Then, it continues at the Petersburg Harbor located at 277 River Street. Music entertainment includes Old Time Lovers from 3 - 6 p.m. and Sammy Lee from 6 - 9 p.m. The fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m.

The Harbor site has sat vacant for decades. After years of discussion with the City of Petersburg, Waukeshaw Development purchased the site from the city in 2021 with the promise of making it a public event space akin to Brown’s Island in Richmond.

This fireworks show marks the first public event to be held at Old Towne's Petersburg Harbor. If you walk one block north of Trapezium's taproom towards Colonial Heights, you'll run right into it. Attendees will be able to purchase soft drinks as well as food from participating food trucks, OG Ribs and BBQ and RVA New York Style. Leahs SnoShack will also be present selling snow cones.

“We promised Petersburg that we would bring major events to the City at this property, and this fireworks show will be the first of many,” Dave McCormack, Waukeshaw and Trapezium owner, said. “The City of Petersburg has been an amazing supporter of ours throughout this process, and we are grateful for their partnership in making this event a success.”

The celebration will feature Trapezium’s full beer and food menu at the taproom, as well as food trucks and a pop-up beer tent at the Harbor. Following the conclusion of the fireworks show, festivities will continue in the taproom at Trapezium until 11 p.m.

Trapezium located at 423 Third Street is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month. They brewed up something special for the occasion: Triple Double, a juicy fruit-forward triple IPA.

Parking is available at the Trapezium lot, Petersburg Union Station and along River St. under the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge. The road will be closed to traffic from 3rd St. [lower end of Trapezium lot] to River St. and from River St. to 5th St. For more information, visit trapeziumbrewing.com.

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram, and subscribe to us at progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Trapezium Brewing Company hosts Petersburg Independence Day Fireworks Show in Old Towne