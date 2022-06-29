ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA Survey: How do you plan to celebrate the Avalanche win?

By News5 Staff
 2 days ago
News5 would like to know how you're planning on celebrating the Avs Stanley Cup.

Results:
71% Watching From Home
20% Wearing Avs Gear
8% Going to Parade
2% Going to Championship Rally

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Avs fans, get ready to celebrate! After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Colorado Avalanche will celebrate their 2021-2022 Stanley Cup Championship on Thursday, June 30.

A parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. that will begin at Union Station, which is located at 17th and Wynkoop streets in Downtown Denver. The parade will march down 17th Street, head south on Broadway, then conclude at Civic Center Park.

City and County of Denver
Parade route for the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship celebration in Downtown Denver.

A rally will be held at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park, which will include live music, and highlights from the Avalanche championship season. When the parade reaches the park, a program will be held to honor the newly crowned Stanley Cup Champions.

According to a release from the City and County of Denver, both of the events are free to the public.

City and County of Denver
A map of Civic Center Park in Downtown Denver.

Bannock Street and Colfax Avenue to 14th Avenue will be closed from now until 11:59 p.m. tonight due to festivity preparations.

On Thursday, 14th Avenue between Delaware Street and Broadway, Bannock from Colfax to 13th Avenue, and Cherokee Street from Colfax to 13th Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Due to the parade, 17th Street from Wynkoop to Broadway, and Broadway from 17th to 13th Avenue will also be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

For more information on the parade, visit the NHL's website .
___

