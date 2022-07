MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday launched a new program aimed at addressing gun violence in the city. In a news release, the department said as part of the initiative called Operation Summer Guardian, it will increase patrols in eight neighborhoods that have seen a disproportionate amount of gunfire. Those neighborhoods have seen 12% of the city’s gunfire activations and 10% of its gun-related homicides.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO