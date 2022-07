WEST CHESTER, PA — As a Certified Athletic Trainer for the past 40 years, Mark Grothmann has dedicated his impressive career to the diligent care and treatment of athletes while also mentoring students interested in pursuing careers in athletic training and sports medicine. This year at the 2022 Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers’ Society (PATS) Convention in Harrisburg, PA, Grothmann was recognized for his commitment to student learning and exceptional clinical preceptorship with the Outstanding Preceptor of the Year Award.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO