Vanderburgh County, IN

Officials: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force says Christopher Britton has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of Attempted Murder.

The Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force says after a three-day trial, a jury has found Christopher Britton, 32, guilty of Attempted Murder following a shooting in September of 2021.

The Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force says the victim was shot multiple times and unable to call for help. It just so happened that a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the victim and was able to call for medical attention, officials say. After the guilty verdict, Britton admitted to the Firearm Sentencing Enhancement and the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement, says the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force.

“The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office provided us with the crucial evidence to convict Mr. Britton,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “Deputy Prosecutor Josh Hutcheson and I simply wanted to get justice for the victim. The ability of the victim to testify against Mr. Britton was a testament to the victim’s strength.”

