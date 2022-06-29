ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Upper Valley CC hosts summer camps

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

PIQUA — Even though school is out for the summer, the campus of Upper Valley Career Center has been busy with summer camps. Superintendent Jason Haak told board of education members during Monday, June 27 meeting that two camps took place in June. Camp Excel brought in 58 students in grades...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— Thomas B. Rogers, who until a few weeks ago was engaged in the grocery business in this city, has purchased the Wagner House Barber Shop of Tony Altenbach. He will take possession of the shop on Monday. 100 Years. July 2, 1922. W.H. Wagner et...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

UNOH dean, president lists

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its spring 2022 dean’s and president’s lists for the College of Business, College of Occupational Professions, College of Health Professions, and College of Applied Technologies. Local students named to the president’s list for the College of Business with...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Foundation awards schololarships

SIDNEY — The Anna Education Foundation held their annual banquet recently at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The first speaker for the evening was Dr. Derek Billing, who is an Anna alumni and valedictorian of the Class of 2010. After his successful academic and athletic career at Anna, Billing began his pre-chiropractic education at Lake Superior State University where he continued his education and basketball career. Billing played one year for the Start Lublin team in Poland. He then attended Life University College of Chiropractic graduating valedictorian of his class. In 2019, Billing returned to Anna to start a pediatric, family chiropractic office. He resides in Anna with his wife, Jackie, and daughter, Palmer.
Sidney Daily News

Reunion set

SIDNEY — The Hughes family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at noon at Tawawa Park, Kaser Dell shelter. All family members are invited to share day of food, fun and fellowship. Each family should bring a covered dish.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Program is a game changer

Shane Payne, left, runs from Konner Pellman, both of Sidney, during a Sidney Youth Football fifth- and sixth-grade practice at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Thursday, June 30. The Sidney Youth Football program has joined the Southwestern Youth Buckeye League. Members will be traveling to places like Piqua, Troy and Tipp City to play other teams. The Sidney Youth Football program was organized by Sidney Vespa President Todd Cagle with help from Sidney High School Athletic Director Mitch Hoying, Varsity Head Coach Adam Doenges and fifth-grade football coach Ryan Cagle. The well attended program will expand to add third- and fourth-grade students next year. The kids will play their first game in Dayton against the Chaminade Julienne Eagles on the weekend of Aug. 20. Membership is $50. The Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club is paying for most of the program’s costs.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ruese Insurance Agency helps Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY — The economic fallout from the events of the last two years continues to hit some segments of the population harder than others. It could take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before a disaster happened. This spring, the Westfield Insurance Foundation joined together with Ruese Insurance Agency to donate $6,500 to the Mercy Mission House to help families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation from the program. Grants were made to over 100 nonprofits in cities within Westfield’s national footprint.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Recognizing hometown heroes

Jeremy Martin attaches a “Hometown Hero” banner to a light pole on the East North Street bridge as Ben Smith, both of Sidney, watches on Wednesday, June 29. The banners, that are being put up downtown, depict the faces of locals that served in the U.S. military.
Sidney Daily News

Bridging the gap with coffee and cops

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol are teaming up to bridge the gap of understanding between the community and law enforcement. Coffee with a Cop, a program Sidney Police has run in the past, will be returning Wednesday, July 20,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

12 vie for Little Miss Crown

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Little Miss pageant will be held at the entertainment tent at Liberty Days on July 2 at noon. Twelve girls will compete for the title. The little girls are all from the Fort Loramie Local School District and this year’s master of ceremonies will be Dee Eilerman.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

EverHeart Hospice announces new chief quality officer

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice, an end-of-life care center that has been serving parts of Ohio and Indiana since 1981, has named Angie Didier as the new chief quality officer. Didier graduated from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and from Excelsior College...
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fans sing praises for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE – Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

August Mass returns to Indian Lake Shrine

RUSSELLS POINT – After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, The American Society of Ephesus Inc. and St. Mary of the Wood Parish announce that the Feast of the Assumption Mass will return to the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine overlooking Indian Lake. The Catholic Mass is normally planned around Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption for the Catholic Church. This year, the Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Shrine. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m., with prelude music starting at 5:15 p.m. The Rev. Shawn Landenwitch, pastor of St. Mary of the Woods, will be the celebrant for the Mass. Parking is available at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 464 Madison Ave., Russells Point. Shuttles will start at 4:30 p.m. from St. Mary of the Woods to the Shrine. Seating is available for 300. Others may bring their own lawn chairs.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Sidney Daily News

WellNow Urgent Care opens new center in Piqua

PIQUA — WellNow Urgent Care announced that the grand opening of its newest center in Piqua was on June 29, 2022. Located at 201 E. Ash St., the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 PCR testing, and occupational medicine services seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can simply walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Like a duck takes to water

Adrian Aguilar, 10, of Sidney, flips through the air off of a diving board at the Sidney Water Park on Thursday, June 30. Adrian said he has been diving since he was 6. Adrian is the son of Natasha Steel and Victor Aguilar.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Solar Phase 2 Completed in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Local officials and business owners gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of Wapakoneta’s Solar Phase 2 on Short Road, a collaboration between the city and its partners Eitri Foundry and Madison Energy Investments to bring solar energy to the area. Located...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘America, The Beautiful’ Patriotic Concert is tonight

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform their annual patriotic concert Friday, July 1, on the court square, July 1, at 7 p.m. “I consider patriotic music to be at the top of my list – and tonight, while we honor our nation’s birth and those that fight for our freedoms, I thought it would be fitting to also recognize the people of Ukraine as they struggle to defend theirs. We dedicate Aaron Copeland’s Fanfare for the Common Man to the women and children of Ukraine, forced to leave their country, and the brave men of Ukraine who are fighting to protect it. We also want to recognize Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the Ukraine with our version of “You Raise Me Up.”
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Council authorizes sale of Ohio Building

SIDNEY — A resolution authorizing the sale of the Ohio Building and an ordinance assessing costs for demolishing a dangerous structure were both approved Monday, June 27, during the Sidney City Council meeting. Woodward Development requested the purchase agreement so the company could apply for the Transformational Mixed-Used Development...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see a rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw an increase this past week. There are currently 352 active COVID cases in the county — up 30 cases from the 322 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,372 cases of COVID-19 with 376 hospitalizations...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Sidney wellness clinic offers IV vitamin infusions, injections

SIDNEY – A nurse practitioner with over 15 years of experience has started an injection and IV vitamin infusion clinic called Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC in Sidney, helping people with ailments like muscle pain, migraines, fatigue, dehydration and much more. Erica Moses has worked in many areas of...
SIDNEY, OH

