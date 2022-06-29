ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to turn: North Dakota pregnancy and family support groups

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — As of July 28, abortion will be illegal in North Dakota. With the state’s only abortion clinic planning to move to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, many pregnant women are concerned about the options available to them if they are unable to access abortion services.

Assistance in Bismarck

Christian Adoption Services (Bismarck): Founded in 1985. CAS is a placing agency that works in both ND and Minnesota with the goal of aiding both families looking to adopt and expectant mothers seeking support. The program pairs those seeking to put a child up for adoption with parents that pass home studies, as well as helps to provide post-adoption support to both parties. The group’s Bismarck location can be contacted online or via phone at 701-354-3992.

Catholic Charities Adoption Service (Bismarck): The CCAS has been facilitating infant adoption and placing children for over 97 years, and is dedicated to aiding parents (both birth and adoptive) with every step of the adoption process — including counseling and guardianship services. The group handles five major types of adoption, and all adopting parents are heavily screened. They also offer post-adoption resources using the ND Post Adopt Network. The Bismarck location can be contacted via email or at 701-255-1793.

Women’s Care Center (Bismarck): The Women’s Care Center serves over 30,000 women every year from around the states and has a location in Bismarck as well as Fargo. The center itself provides confidential counseling, support, ultrasounds, and pregnancy testing for women (prenatal care is not given, however). The center offers counseling in-person, via email, or by phone 24/7 at 701-751-4575. The Bismarck center is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Assistance in Minot

Dakota Hope Clinic: The Dakota Hope Clinic aims to offer brighter futures for anyone struggling with pregnancy, and does so through multiple avenues. The clinic can assist expecting mothers with counseling, pregnancy testing service, ultrasounds, and connection to resources in the Minot area. All services at the Hope Clinic are confidential and at no cost. More information about the Hope Clinic can be found by contacting them on their website or calling their 24/7 hotlines at 701-852-4673 or 701-852-4675. A 24/7 text hotline is also available at 978-705-3421.

St. Gianna Maternity Home: St. Gianna states that it stands by all mothers to find the right solutions for them and their children in a nonjudgmental environment. At the maternity home, women experiencing a crisis pregnancy will be provided support, with the ability to learn job and parenting skills in a family-focused environment. Food, clothing, education, and counseling will all be provided to any woman, in order to give them the right to ‘give birth with dignity. Admission forms are available online, and further information can be found on the website or by calling the maternity home at 701-248-3077.

Catholic Charities Adoption Service (Minot): Founded in 1985. CAS is a placing agency that works in both ND and Minnesota with the goal of aiding both families looking to adopt and expectant mothers seeking support. The program pairs those seeking to put a child up for adoption with parents that pass home studies, as well as helps to provide post-adoption support to both parties. The group’s Minot location can be contacted online or via phone at 701-852-2854.

Assistance in Fargo

Women’s Care Center (Fargo): The Women’s Care Center serves over 30,000 women every year from around the states and has a location in Fargo as well as Bismarck. The center itself provides confidential counseling, support, ultrasounds, and pregnancy testing for women (prenatal care is not given, however). The center offers counseling in-person, via email, or by phone at 701-237-6530. The Fargo center is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Chrisitan Adoption Services (Fargo): Founded in 1985. CAS is a placing agency that works in both ND and Minnesota with the goal of aiding both families looking to adopt and expectant mothers seeking support. The program pairs those seeking to put a child up for adoption with parents that pass home studies, as well as helps to provide post-adoption support to both parties. The group’s main office location can be contacted online or via phone 24/7 at 701-237-4473.

Catholic Charities Adoption Service (Fargo): Founded in 1985. CAS is a placing agency that works in both ND and Minnesota with the goal of aiding both families looking to adopt and expectant mothers seeking support. The program pairs those seeking to put a child up for adoption with parents that pass home studies, as well as helps to provide post-adoption support to both parties. The group’s Fargo location can be contacted online or via phone at 701-235-4457.

Assistance in Other Cities

Connect Medical Center (Dickinson): Connect Medical Clinic offers to help women take control of their sexual health and make the right choices for their future. Some of the programs they promote include pregnancy testing, STI testing/treatment, and consultations with registered nurses to discuss the risks and benefits of different options regarding birth and parenting. Connect can be contacted for appointments in person, on their website, or via the phone at 701-483-9353.

Women’s Pregnancy Center (Grand Forks): The Women’s Pregnancy Center has been serving Grand Forks and the surrounding area for over 30 years, offering pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI/STD testing/treatment, and more. They also provide parents with resources like a children’s boutique, parenting classes, and referrals to community resources. The center can be contacted on its website, in person, or by phone at 701-746-8866.

Women’s Care Center (Devil’s Lake) : The Women’s Care Center serves over 30,000 women every year from around the states and has a location in Devil’s Lake in addition to their sites in Bismarck and Fargo. The center itself provides confidential counseling, support, ultrasounds, and pregnancy testing for women (prenatal care is not given, however). The center offers counseling in-person, via email, or by phone at 701-662-2229. The Devil’s Lake center is open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Perry Center (West Fargo): Sprouting from a Christian OBGYN, the Perry Center is dedicated to helping women struggling with pregnancy and parenting with a faith-focused program offering room and board to mothers as well as helping women to ‘prepare, build, mentor and become’ themselves through support and a Christian lens. Information about the center can be requested at info@perrycenter.org or calling 701-241-9289.

Catholic Charities Adoption Service (Grand Forks): Founded in 1985. CAS is a placing agency that works in both ND and Minnesota with the goal of aiding both families looking to adopt and expectant mothers seeking support. The program pairs those seeking to put a child up for adoption with parents that pass home studies, as well as helps to provide post-adoption support to both parties. The group’s Grand Forks location can be contacted online or via phone at 701-775-4196.

A list of other programs that specialize in providing support to expecting mothers and new families can be found on the North Dakota page of Adoptionservices.org.

https://www.adoptionservices.org/pregnancy-support-groups-north-dakota/

If you know a group that offers resources regarding pregnancy, birth, adoption, or parenting, please use the ‘Contact Us’ form on KX’s website to suggest an entry for this list. The list will be updated as more groups are approved.

KX News

