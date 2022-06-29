ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I had my wedding items delivered to a neighbour… he took them to the charity shop & I’m desperate to get them back

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A WOMAN was left devastated after her wedding items fell into the wrong pair of hands and ended up in a charity shop.

Danni Rushby, who goes by the username @dannirushby on TikTok, took it to social media in a desperate plea to find the missing items from her big day, The Mirror reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydyyk_0gPvvBEv00
Danni took it to TikTok to share the story Credit: TikTok / @dannirushby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cqd7d_0gPvvBEv00
She explained how her wedding items ended up in the wrong pair of hands Credit: TikTok / @dannirushby

In the video, which has since taken the internet by storm, racking up close to a whopping 150,000 views, the woman explained what had happened.

Danni, who now lives in New Zealand, told viewers that the missing items included her wedding guest book and her wedding bag.

"I'm hoping TikTok can come to my rescue because I've tried everything else and nothing's worked," she said.

"To cut a long story short - I shipped over lots of my own items from the UK to New Zealand where I live, but I went back to the UK to visit family.

"Couldn't fit all of the stuff in the bag because the airline lost our luggage on the way back and me and my husband got married, so there was lots of stuff we couldn't fit.

"It then got delivered by the courier to the wrong address, so we basically end up running around like headless chickens trying to find it because New Zealand post were no good trying to help us find it."

But the situation only worsened when the incident took a sharp turn.

"It unfortunately fell into the hands of a neighbour who - it's not for me to speculate, but I don't think he's all well," she went on.

"He took all of our items to charity.

"This included our wedding guest book and my wedding bag - lots of items that are incredibly sentimental to me - not to mention, lots of clothes that are not good to lose.

"So, I'm hoping by some miracle that if you're from Auckland - and especially the north shore.

"These goods were donated to St Margaret's Presbyterian Church Op Shop about a week - a week and a half ago now in Belmont.

"So, if you go op shopping there and you've bought anything from there in the last week or two - or if your mum goes there or your gran goes there if you could please check."

Danni said that she would be able to live without them - but the wedding bag in particular was special to her.

"The items I can live without, but my wedding bag I would absolutely loved to find because it's so sentimental to me.

"It's pearly - it's like shell and pearly, it's from Asos and it's beautiful.

"I would love to buy it back off you and buy you another bag."

Luckily, seeing how desperate Danni was to get the items back to her, viewers promised to help the woman.

''I used to live in Belmont and just live 10 minutes away from there now, I will go have a look for you!!'' commented one.

As well as reassuring they'd check the shops, others said they'd tag as many people as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjSNa_0gPvvBEv00
Danni has managed to find some of the items but is still looking for her wedding bag Credit: TikTok / @dannirushby

