ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FWC starts removing derelict vessels

By Staff reports
mainstreetdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced it will be removing 12 derelict vessels from the waterways of Levy County. According to an FWC release, work started on Tuesday with the removal of the “Miss Katherine,” a 38-foot shrimp boat. “The ‘Miss Katherine’ has been...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Santa Rosa County, FL, Confirms Two Cases of Strangles

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

New vehicle sound law hits Friday

For people blasting their music while cruising down the street, it will start costing them more than dirty looks from fellow drivers, according to a new state law. On May 26 Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1435, which prohibits a motorist from playing music or an amplified sound that is ‘plainly audible’ to someone 25 feet away. The new law is a revision of a 2007 law that was struck down by the Florida Supreme Court in 2012 and deemed unconstitutional on free speech restrictions because it exempted political and commercial vehicles from being fined.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derelict#Fwc#Cedar Key
Citrus County Chronicle

SWFWMD to burn 250 acres of its Citrus County lands to reduce wildfire risks

With a goal of reducing wildfire risks in Citrus County, the Southwest Florida Water Management District is planning controlled burns for 250 acres of its local lands. From July through September, the district (SWFWMD) will burn 50 acres on its Chassahowitzka River and coastal swamps property, and 200 acres within the Potts Preserve, ignited in small, manageable units.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures. The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street. This will last through August 31st. Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes. Workers and equipment will be located in...
OCALA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Critics slam proposed recreation area inside Weeki Wachee Preserve

Some listened with interest; some didn’t want to hear it. So went the Hernando County public presentation June 21 to detail plans for converting a portion of an abandoned mining pit near Hernando Beach into a swimming beach park and recreation area. The meeting included staff members of Coastal Engineering, the firm working on a feasibility study on the project, which is far enough along to present concepts of the work.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on loud firework displays

Several residents from Ocala submitted letters to share their thoughts on the impact of loud firework displays on local animals. “I thank Mr. William Lee of Ocala for his letter about the trauma to wildlife, pets, livestock, and yes, even people with PTSD. For some people and most animals, the unexpected loud noises cause a lot of fear and anxiety, turning a fun firework display into a nightmare. That is where quiet fireworks come in. Silent fireworks are fireworks that have been made to be considerably quieter than regular fireworks while still producing a beautiful light and color effect. A display without the loud bangs is more enjoyable and more fun to watch. There’s a company called Setti Fireworks that makes these silent explosives and can customize them for each event. Until Mr. Lee’s letter, I did not know there is a much less noisy firework available,” says Ocala resident Marilyn Bradley.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Equestrian ≠ Farmland Preservation

Horse Farms Forever members recently announced their “victory” amending the Future Land Use Element that is part of Marion County’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The amendment, adopted April 30 by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, states all applications for Zoning Requests and Special Use Permits “be consistent with and preserve, protect and support and enhance the rural, equestrian, and farmland character of the Farmland Preservation Area.”
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Independence Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Due to the observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling, and yard...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

US 41 widening forces KFC in Inverness to close

In June 2019, the Inverness KFC off U.S. 41 North was completely renovated inside and out to bring it up to modern standards. Today, it’s closed. And soon, it will be razed. The restaurant, along with other properties, was in the way of the one-mile widening of U.S. 41.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Springs resurfacing begins

Seven Citrus County roads are in line for resurfacing with one project started in Citrus Springs. And thanks to a state program, those roads – from Homosassa to Inverness – will pose a minimal cost to the county because of a joint project funded by Citrus County and the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Small County Outreach Program (SCOP).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Animal shelter shares July 4th pet safety tips

This Fourth of July weekend, the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care is asking animal owners to secure their pets. According to an Alachua County press release, with the animal shelter currently turning away animals due to a crisis overcrowding situation, it is important for the community to prepare their pets and keep them secure for the three-day holiday weekend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue crew takes care of patient’s dog

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire rescue crew helped take care of a dog on Monday while the owner was being treated in the hospital. Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say crews from station 21 responded to the home of a patient who lives alone with his dog. The patient needed to be taken to the hospital but was worried about his dog since there was no one to watch it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

18-year-old Ocala man killed in fiery crash with tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Ocala was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash with a tree between Ocala and Belleview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:40 p.m. on SE 95th Street just east of SE 7th Avenue Road, troopers said.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County resident brings home the Gold

ORLANDO — More than 5,500 athletes from across the country, the Caribbean and Puerto Rico competed in the U.S. Special Olympic Games June 5-12 in Orlando. Only one athlete was from Levy County. Equestrian Alexia McCue, of Williston, made the county proud, bringing home three gold medals in equitation, dressage and trail.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy