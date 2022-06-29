Teen Arrested in Rochester Bank Robbery

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Webster police said a four-time convicted felon fired a shot after a confrontation over trash being thrown from his car. Police said two cars were stopped at a traffic light on Saturday evening when trash was thrown out the window of one of the vehicles. A man and woman from the second car exited, picked up the trash and tried to give it back to the first car. That's when a man allegedly got out of his car and pointed his gun at them. They called police.

