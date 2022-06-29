Teen Arrested in Rochester Bank Robbery

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a carjack at gunpoint, early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call on Grand Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a gun point robbery with a vehicles stolen. The victim, a woman, 61, told police she was exiting her car...
Two individuals were arrested following separate larceny investigations that occurred in March at Sauder’s County Store. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Frederick F. Marciano, 67 and Arcangel L. Soler Jr., 53 both of Waterloo for petit larceny and conspiracy. Marciano was additionally charged with one count of reckless endangerment.
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Webster police said a four-time convicted felon fired a shot after a confrontation over trash being thrown from his car. Police said two cars were stopped at a traffic light on Saturday evening when trash was thrown out the window of one of the vehicles. A man and woman from the second car exited, picked up the trash and tried to give it back to the first car. That's when a man allegedly got out of his car and pointed his gun at them. They called police.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - For several months now car dealerships and auto repair shops along West Ridge Road in Rochester have been broken into by car thieves. While most are targeted for their catalytic converters, others are stealing customer cars right off the lot. News10NBC talked to a business owner...
A Geneva man was arrested on multiple warrants after a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Christian Michael Joseph Garcia, 25, of Geneva for failure to appear in court, criminal contempt, and bail jumping. Garcia was located on Middle Street sitting passenger in a...
A Williamson man was arrested at Speedway gas station following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew R. Mayeu, 46, of Williamson for petit larceny. It is alleged that Mayeu entered the Speedway gas station in Williamson and put two Four...
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jennifer Concepcion of Victor Friday morning. She is alleged to have failed to report persons and income at her household while receiving public assistance. Due to this, she received $12,769.00 from Social Services that she was not entitled to. Concepcion...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is in custody after a large police scene in downtown Rochester on Wednesday night. Several Rochester police officers surrounded a car at the intersection of Ford Street and Exchange Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Officers place one man in handcuffs.
Police made an arrest at the Barrington Apartments in Seneca Falls on June 24. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael R. McLean, 42, of Seneca Falls for criminal contempt. Deputies arrested McLean following a reported order of protection violation. McLean was remanded to...
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting on North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street. They say a 30-year-old man was shot just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.
A Canandaigua man was arrested after report of a stolen credit card. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Charles R. Laplant, 34, of Canandaigua for grand larceny. It is alleged that Laplant stole a credit card from a residence in Canandaigua and used the card to...
A Geneva woman was arrested following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lovenuss Jones, 34, of Geneva for welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Jones received $708.00 in SNAP benefits from March until May...
Greece, N.Y. — Police have arrested a day care employee who's accused of grabbing a toddler by the neck and spanking him. According to a police report, an employee at Care-a-lot on Maiden Lane witnessed Karlin Rufkahr, 36, of Penfield, spanking a 3-year-old boy several times and grabbing him by the back of the neck after he misbehaved.
