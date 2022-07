SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A home in the 600 block of Rue Novembre in Scott was heavily damaged this morning after firefighters say improperly discarded fireworks set it ablaze. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said crews responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning, seeing heavy fire pouring from the roof. The occupants of the home were able to escape the structure with no injuries. Sonnier said crews were able to “quickly bring the fire under control.”

