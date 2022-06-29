ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Three Arrested On Multiple Drug-Dealing Charges In South Jersey: Prosecutor

 3 days ago
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cape May County Prosecutor

Three men were arrested on multiple drug-dealing charges in Cape May County, authorities said.

Charged with the distribution of drugs were Joel Quintana-Medina, 42, Frankie Sola, 39, and Zulmarie Arroyo, 20, all from the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

On Monday, June 27, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force concluded narcotics investigation into the distribution of heroin and cocaine throughout Cape May County. The target of this investigation was Joel Quintana-Medina, Sutherland said.

A warranted search was made at the residence of Quintana-Medina, located in the mobile home park of 104 North 5th Street in Middle Township.

As a result of the search warrant, over one ounce of cocaine and over 250 bags of heroin were recovered, Sutherland said. The street value for this seizure is approximately $4,500, he said.

Quintana-Medina and Frankie Solo were subsequently held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Arroyo was released on a summons pending court.

