The LIV Golf tour continues to poach players off the PGA Tour, but could the next one be a top-10 player?. This broadway battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been the center of attention for months. More golfers continue to make the switch, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be a top-10 player in the world, and that could be a defining moment for both sides.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO