Honda Sets New Electric Motorbike Sales Goal Of 15 Percent By 2030
3 days ago
In June, 2022, Honda Group—which comprises all of Honda’s various entities as a global company—officially released the Honda Sustainability Report 2022. This new, 190-page report offers details both about what Honda’s been doing since its last sustainability report in 2021—and also where it’s...
The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
As the United States heads into a holiday weekend, automakers are announcing sales numbers for the second quarter of 2022. As of this post on July 1, we are still awaiting information from Ford, General Motors, and a few others. The figures we do have paint a bleak picture, save for one very unexpected number from Chrysler.
Here's a look at the history and current status of American V8 engines to find the best and most powerful engine options around!
Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy.
Back in early May, we featured an interesting video from YouTuber ThunderHead289, AKA Luke Finley. He's something of a wizard when it comes to engines, and he adapted a lawn mower carburetor to work on an old Ford 5.0-liter V8 engine in a 1970s Ford Maverick sedan. In short, the engine ran just fine, and the old car managed upwards of 40 mpg on the highway in a test run. But what about something a bit more ambitious?
A prime opportunity to own a member of the celebrated Hypercar Holy Trinity recently presented itself. The Porsche 918 Spyder is arguably the best of the bunch, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. The Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1 were both rear-wheel drive and, therefore, ax murderers on wheels. Only 918...
We are big fans of the ute conversions from the crew at Smyth Performance. We've featured some of the cars here, notably the too-cute VW Beetle trucks. The company also builds conversion kits for a range of other vehicles, including the sixth-generation Dodge Charger that arrived in 2006. Now, the ute love is extended to the current Charger, and frankly, we're just counting the days before a Charger SRT Hellcat ute is unleashed on the world.
The Blue Oval is currently implementing the early stages of its Ford+ plan that will see the company pivot heavily towards fully electric vehicles. However, internal combustion vehicles will still have an important role to play this decade, which is why the company has repeatedly been criticized for quality issues that continue to impact its lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, tackling quality is a core component of the automaker’s reorganization, and the company recently recruited a former J.D. Power executive to its ranks to handle the issue as well. Now, that organization has just released the results of its 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, and while Ford Motor Company ultimately ranked a hair lower than it did in 2021, many of its rivals fared much worse.
WASHINGTON -- Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver's view. The recall covers Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2016 model years. The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch. That can cause it to malfunction and stay unlatched even when the hood is closed. The hood could open if the main latch is inadvertently released or not closed properly after engine service.Nissan is working on a remedy. Owners are expected to be notified by letter starting July 18. They'll be notified again once a repair is developed.
One doesn't typically think of an old VW bus as an overlanding machine. Of course, you can modify pretty much anything to go off-road, but this 1966 split-window model is, for the most part, completely stock. That doesn't stop its owner from exploring hard-to-reach destinations, and when he gets there, he even has a wood stove to keep warm during chilly desert nights.
Volvo was among the first automakers to announce a gradual retirement of the combustion engine, culminating with the Swedish marque going purely electric at the end of this decade. Preparing for a zero-emissions future, the Geely-owned company is investing €1.2 billion ($1.25B) in a new factory that will only assemble EVs. The firm's third European plant will be located close to Kosice, in the eastern part of Slovakia.
On June 23, 2022, American Honda Motor Company issued a safety recall for all 2020 through 2022 GL1800 Gold Wing motorcycles with manual transmissions, due to an improper ignition timing program. The ECU mapping on the manual transmission bikes may retard timing if the clutch lever is pulled in under certain circumstances, which could stall the engine. This could result in a crash and/or rider injury. DCT bikes are not affected by this recall.
June 29, 2022, signals the beginning of the end for the internal combustion engine in the European Union as environment ministers from the 27 countries have agreed to sign the ICE's execution warrant. More than 16 hours of negotitations were necessary to reach an agreement at a meeting in Luxembourg focused on ways to combat climate change in the EU. The ban refers strictly to sales of new cars and vans powered by gasoline and diesel engines.
For such a large automaker, the Volkswagen Group is certainly lacking in the truck department. For this reason, it doesn't come as a big surprise the conglomerate's commercial side is making a big deal out of the second-generation Amarok. Debuting July 7, the body-on-frame pickup has been subjected to a lengthy teaser campaign that shows no signs of slowing down.
General Motors Co reported a 15% drop in second-quarter auto sales on Friday, as a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions hit production and left nearly 100,000 vehicles waiting for more parts. The U.S. auto industry is struggling to keep up with pent-up consumer demand for new cars as...
