KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This ‘wild’ feline is ready to play with you. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is needing your help to give their residents good homes. Bandit is 10 weeks old and already lives up to his name. If you are looking for a cat to run you wild during the day and wind down with you at night, he is for you. Bandit is just one of many animals looking to find their forever home.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO