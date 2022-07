The precautionary boil water notice from Pine Island Water Association that was issued for Matlacha Isles East and Royal Tee Sun in Cape Coral has been lifted & cleared.

The water has been declared safe for consumption by the Lee County Health Department.

If you have any questions, you can go to their website , or call the office at 239-283-1073, opened Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.