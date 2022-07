Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.Almujer Yadah and Bensito Quitino gave themselves up to military officials in Jolo town in southern Sulu province and surrendered their assault rifles, Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio and other security officials said. The officials did not provide details of how and when the surrenders were arranged.The two were briefly presented in a news conference in an army camp in Jolo and later turned over to police. Sulu provincial police chief...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO