ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

MD summer camp fire is put out by local firefighters, no injuries were reported

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Blaze Causes $125K In Damages To Maryland Home: Fire Marshal

A quick-thinking Wicomico County resident may have helped save a neighbor’s home after a large fire broke out in Maryland, causing upwards of $125,000 in damage to the structure, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The owner of an Elm Street home in Hebron was doing work...
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
CAMDEN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Thurmont, MD
Crime & Safety
Thurmont, MD
Accidents
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Highfield-cascade, MD
City
Thurmont, MD
abc27.com

Missing man from Maryland may travel in Midstate

(WHTM) — A missing man from Rockville City, Maryland may be traveling in or around the Midstate. According to a tweet from The Rockville City Police Department, officials are looking for 84-year-old James Thomas Marrinan. Marrinan is a white man, five feet 10 inches with white hair. Get daily...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wtae.com

12-year-old boy found dead in pool at Pennsylvania summer camp

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — A missing 12-year-old boy at a York County camp has been found dead. The Southern Regional Police chief and the York County Coroner’s Office both confirmed the death. The coroner said the 12-year-old was found just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the pool at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Camp Fire#Firefighters#Campbell#Jewish
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 5 Injured In 4-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and three more were injured Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash in Harford County, authorities said. Troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 95 North in Havre de Grace shortly after 6 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a Thursday news release. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe a Toyota Camry was heading north on I-95 when it crossed into the left shoulder and struck the crash attenuator of a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle. The Toyota ricocheted off the MDTA vehicle and into another lane, where it collided with a Lexus RX350, troopers said. The Toyota was then struck by a tractor trailer. A passenger in the Toyota, 52-year-old Ehsan Ulhaq, died at the scene. The driver, 45-year-old Laila Jan, was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. Two other Toyota passengers and the MDTA vehicle’s driver and passenger were also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc27.com

Two injured after vehicle hits Chambersburg apartment

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people sustained minor injuries after a vehicle struck an apartment building in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Friday, July 1. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to police, officers were dispatched...
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NJ.com

Pennsylvania motorcyclist killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Pennsylvania motorcyclist was killed in a Thursday night crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. Andrew M. Aaron, 48, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, was riding a motorcycle south on the turnpike near milepost 13.2 in Woolwich Township shortly before 10 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For 39-Year-Old Woman Missing For A Week In Montgomery County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old woman who has not been seen in a week. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police's Cold Case Unit issued an alert regarding Silver Spring resident Meron Gebrehiwot, 39, who was last seen in the 1900 block of Featherwood Street on Friday, June 24.
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH IN MARYLAND ON INTERSTATE 95

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD (June 30, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Harford County. Shortly before 6:10 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 North in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
abc27.com

One dead in accident near Rt. 15 in Adams County

HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 at approximately 1:50 p.m. that effected traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure. The accident has cleaned up since and all lanes are now open.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Fox News

764K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy