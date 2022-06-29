ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Disneyland employed a pro wrestler accused of sexual harassment

By Hugo Martín
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUwVs_0gPvsIWd00

A former professional wrestler who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct worked briefly on the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disneyland before he was recently dismissed, park officials said Wednesday.

Joseph Meehan, known in the wrestling world as Joey Ryan, worked for the theme park for about three months in a probationary status until Disneyland declined to hire him as a full-time employee, according to Disneyland officials.

“Mr. Meehan is no longer employed by us,” a Disneyland spokesperson said, declining to elaborate on why he was not given a permanent job and whether the harassment allegations played a role in that decision.

The theme park's screening process for potential employees includes a criminal background check, but Disneyland officials said that check did not alert them about the harassment accusations against Meehan, under his stage name, that appeared in social media posts, wrestling fan sites and sports blogs in recent years.

Several attempts to reach Meehan through his attorney and through email were unsuccessful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TCSZ_0gPvsIWd00
Jungle Cruise riders pass a boatful of chimpanzees at the Disneyland attraction in July 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Meehan worked as a professional wrestler from 2000 until as recently as 2019, starting as a founding member of the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, making appearances in matches promoted by World Wrestling Entertainment and being featured in the National Wrestling Alliance. His wrestling persona was a macho, mustachioed playboy who wore Speedos and sunglasses.

In past social media posts, Meehan has denied the allegations of sexual harassment raised during the "Speaking Out" movement, which brought attention to allegations of sexual harassment and abuse in wrestling. He filed at least seven libel and slander lawsuits against the women who accused him of harassment.

Almost all of those lawsuits were either dismissed or not pursued by Meehan, according to court records. In one case, a judge threw out Meehan's suit, citing an anti-SLAPP statute, which can be used to prevent powerful entities from intimidating critics for practicing free speech. Meehan's attorney, Joe Utzurrum, said a federal court case filed by his client is pending.

Meehan's short tenure at Disneyland comes as the park works to retrain and hire enough people to return to the full staffing of about 32,000 employees before the pandemic. The Disneyland resort, which now employs about 30,000 workers, is expected to reach full capacity levels this summer as demand for travel rebounds now that COVID-19 health restrictions have been lifted and masks are no longer required in the park.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Disneyland Fires Joey Ryan

After a recent photo surfaced online of Joey Ryan working at Disneyland, it has now been confirmed that the 42-year-old has been fired. According to the LA Times, Ryan — real name Joseph Meehan — had been working on the Jungle Cruise attraction at the theme park in Anaheim, California. It is said that he worked at the “Happiest Place on Earth” for three months on a probationary period, but the organization did not decide to hire him as a full-time member of staff.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
TheStreet

More Bad News for Infamous Disney World River Country Site

Usually when Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Because while space at the company's Florida resort is not as precious as it is in Disneyland in California, it's still valuable and any location that once housed a ride, hotel, restaurant, or attraction is probably a valuable spot.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Violent Crime
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Member Arrested in Sting Operation, Sent Explicit Messages on the Clock & Arrived in Costume to Meet Teenager

A Walt Disney World Cast Member was among 12 individuals across the county arrested in a child predator sting operation earlier this month. The operation, conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, lured predators using online chat services, according to WFTV9. Detectives posed as children ages 13-15 online to...
POLK COUNTY, FL
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Consider Changing Significant Visitor Rules

Frequent visitors of Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report know that seeing all the different parks will take both time and money. Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Magic Kingdom Park and Epcot sit on over 43 square miles of land and it usually takes those who want to see them all in one trip at least five days.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Another Lawsuit Filed Against Disney, This Time For BoardWalk Slip and Fall

The Walt Disney Company is a massive corporation that employs hundreds of thousands of people, and Walt Disney World is a huge Resort that welcomes millions of visitors per year. Due to this, Disney is constantly dealing with lawsuits filed by Guests who visited The Most Magical Place on Earth. Guests will sue for various things and sometimes Disney will quietly settle and pay medical expenses and other times the cases are dropped as Disney proves they are not close to being at fault.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneydining.com

Disney Guest Says Transportation to Water Park Is “A Joke”

When people think of Walt Disney World Resort, they think of the four incredible theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom. However, there are also two great Water Parks that Guests can also enjoy during their time at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Those two Water Parks are Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. While they are rarely open at the same time, they both offer a number of fun rides and experiences Guests can enjoy, if they can get there.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Full Details Revealed on Disney's $5,000 Drink

Disney is selling a $5,000 cocktail on their new cruise ship. The Kaliburr Cystal is the name of the drink and videos of it being served have taken social media by storm. Arthur's About Theme Parks actually spoke to a bartender to figure out what kind of liquor is worth that kind of money. For starters, there's Grand Marnier Quintessence (pricey cognac!). Then, we get Camus cognac, Japanese citrus fruit, yuzu, and kum2quat. Along with the drink, there are other component parts in that cool space-age container. There are some shots of Pappy Van Wink;e's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon, Taylor Fladgate Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port. Some other reports say that it comes with a bottle of sparkling wine from Skywalker Vineyards. (As an added bonus, a voucher to visit Skywalker Ranch as well.) So, a couple of different things for that staggering price.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
341K+
Followers
64K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy