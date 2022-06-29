ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

July 4th or Fourth of July? Fireworks, festivities in southwest and central Virginia

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HGsF_0gPvs4Fi00

(WFXR) — It’s time to light up the grill, hit the beach, and celebrate Independence Day with a bang! Fireworks will light up the skies this year while parades and other festivities liven up the Commonwealth!

Below is an updated list of days, places, and times you can check out Fourth of July celebrations around southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County and Covington:

  • The A lleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism shared a list of “Stars and Stripes Events” happening over the holiday weekend:
    • Live music and fireworks at The Farm at Glen Haven — featuring The Judy Chops and Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run — at 6 p.m. on July 2
    • CroBar Cane Concert at River Rock Amphitheatre at 6:30 p.m. on July 2
    • Clifton Forge Food, Fun, and Fireworks at C&O Railway Heritage Center at 6 p.m. on July 3
    • Memories in Time/Time Capsule Fundraiser at the Historic Masonic Theatre at 10 a.m. on July 4
    • Clifton Forge Stars and Stripes Parade at the Historic Masonic Theatre at 11 a.m. on July 4
    • Stockyard Parade at 3:30 p.m., Domino at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the River Rock Amphitheatre

Amherst County:

Appomattox County:

From food to fireworks: Protecting your pets from holiday hazards

Bedford County:

Botetourt County:

Carroll County:

  • The Independence Day Celebration in Hillsville is taking place on July 4. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with a parade on North Main Street, followed by kids’ activities food, and a concert by the ACE Party Band at the VFW at 7 p.m., as well as fireworks at dusk.
AFA provides dementia-friendly 4th of July celebration tips

Craig County:

  • New Castle’s first Independence Day Parade is happening at 10 a.m. on July 4. The Craig County Tourism Commission says this will be a “real community event,” featuring Uncle Sam giving out candy, antique cars, and a trophy awarded to the most patriotic entry.

Danville:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxnMd_0gPvs4Fi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlr0I_0gPvs4Fi00
(Photos courtesy: Danville Parks and Recreation)

Franklin County:

Galax:

  • The Galax Fire Department’s annual Demolition Derby and Carnival Fundraiser is taking place from June 29 through July 2 at Felt’s Park. This includes fireworks at the park at 11 p.m. on July 2.
  • On July 4, the City of Galax is holding the Great Duck Race at 10 a.m. at Chestnut Creek, an Independence Day Parade along Main Street at 7 p.m., a screening of “Madagascar” at 8:45 p.m. at Felt’s Park, and more fireworks in the park at 11 p.m.

Giles County:

  • Narrows Parks and Recreation has promoted several Fourth of July events:
    • The 71st annual Narrows Homecoming Festival — featuring kids activities, food, live music, and vendors — is taking place at Narrows Town Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4
    • The Kids Parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on July 4, which means kids should line up their decorated bikes, scooters, peddle cars, etc. on Monroe Street behind the football field at 12:15 p.m.
    • The Fourth of July fireworks show will be set off overlooking the New River and Route 460 at 9:45 p.m. on July 4. Officials say the best viewing locations are most of the Narrows High School hill area, the high school parking lot, businesses along Route 460, the Farmers Market, Center Street, the Duck Pond, and Mill Pond Field.

Grayson County:

  • The Town of Independence’s Fourth of July celebration is taking place on July 4:
    • The Freedom Day 5K and Downhill Mile starts at 8 a.m. at Grayson County High School, preceded by registration from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
    • The parade starts at 10 a.m.
    • Vendors, inflatables, children’s activities, crafts, food, and live music with DJ Steve will be set up at the Courthouse Lawn, Courthouse Street, and the GATE Center Parking Lot.
    • There will be a free concert at the ’08 Courthouse Gazebo featuring Trish Fore and The Wildcats from noon to 2 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at dark
  • Rugby’s Fourth of July Celebration is happening on July 4, with a parade at 2 p.m. from Mill Creek United Methodist Church to the Rugby Volunteer Fire and Rescue station. Lineup for the parade starts at 1:30 p.m. There will also be hot dogs and ice cream at the fire station.
  • The Fries Fire and Rescue Department’s fireworks will be displayed at the Old Fries Mill at 10 p.m. on July 5. However, the town’s parade will be at noon on July 2.
  • Ivanhoe is holding an Independence Day Parade at 4 p.m. on July 4, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office .
Here’s why your July 4th cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

Henry County:

Highland County:

Lexington:

  • The Freedom Food Festival will take place downtown on July 3, resulting in the following street closures:
    • Main Street from Nelson Street to Washington Street: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with Nelson Street remaining open until 1 p.m.
    • Main Street from Nelson Street to Preston Street: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Main Street from Washington Street to Henry Street: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • The Fourth of July Children’s Bike Parade will be happening downtown on July 4, closing the following streets from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:
    • Main Street from Oak Grove Cemetery to West Henry Street
    • West Henry Street from Main Street to North Jefferson Street
    • North Jefferson Street from West Henry Street to the W&L Corral
  • There will be a concert by Party Crasher Band — which cost $5, with kids age 16 and under getting in for free with a paid adult — at Glen Maury Park from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4, as well as fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Lynchburg:

Montgomery County:

  • Blacksburg’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks is taking place on July 4:
    • Downtown Parade along Main Street from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Live music at Municipal Park:
      • Patriotic music from the Blacksburg Community Band at 6 p.m.
      • Blue Ridge Vocal at 7 p.m.
      • Classic rock from Dirtroad Breakdown at 8 p.m.
    • Fireworks at Municipal Park at 9:30 p.m.
What you need to know about fireworks in Virginia

Nelson County:

Pittsylvania County:

  • The Chatham Volunteer Fire Department shared the following schedule for Chatham’s Hometown Heroes Celebration :
    • Rotary Field of Honor: July 1-16
    • House and Garden Decoration Contest: July 1-3
    • Farmer’s Markets: July 1-2
    • Field of Honor Dedication: 10 a.m. on July 2
    • Ping Pong Ball Drop: 10:30 a.m. on July 2
    • Open Museum Day: 2-5 p.m. on July 2
    • Friends of the Library Book Sale: 2-5 p.m. on July 2
    • Chatham Street Festival: 5-7 p.m. on July 2
    • Main Street Independence Day Parade: 7 p.m. on July 2
    • Fireworks: 8:45 p.m. on July 2
    • Tree Planting Dedication: 2:30 p.m. on July 3
    • Patriotic Music Concert: 3 p.m. on July 3

Radford:

  • Radford’s Spirit of America Celebration is happening at Bisset Park from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4
    • Games from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Shuttle buses running from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • LUA Project from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • Groove Kontrol from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
    • The Castaways from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Opening remarks by Mayor David Horton, patriotic readings by Dr. Dick Harsherger, and the National Anthem by Karen Clayton from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
    • Cat 5 Band from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Jimmy Fortune from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
    • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
What are the best — and worst — times to travel Fourth of July weekend?

Roanoke City:

  • The Freedom First Festival is taking place at Elmwood Park, the Amphitheater, and River’s Edge Park on July 3. With the exception of the food, beverages, and ticketed evening concert, everything listed below is free:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5fv7_0gPvs4Fi00
    (Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bw2gs_0gPvs4Fi00
    (Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DccMy_0gPvs4Fi00
    (Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DrER_0gPvs4Fi00
    (Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)

Roanoke County:

  • The Town of Vinton’s Independence Day celebration is taking place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Vinton War Memorial, complete with food and refreshments, as well as music from DJ Flex. No pets are allowed, but you are asked to bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

Salem:

  • The Salem Fair runs from June 29 through July 10, but the fair’s fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
Festival fun returns to Roanoke Valley with 34th Salem Fair

Smith Mountain Lake:

  • Visit Smith Mountain Lake shared a list of activities taking place throughout the holiday weekend:
    • JBohnBishop Mercantile featuring Deb’s Lemonade from noon to 6 p.m. on July 1, noon to 5 p.m. on July 2, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 3
    • Free “float-in” concert at Gills Creek Marina at 6 p.m. on July 1
    • Live music at Fables & Feathers Winery, Hot Shots, Los Amigos, Magnum Point Marina, Mango’s, Mitchell’s, and Portside on July 1
    • BeastLake 5K and Obstacle Course Race from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 2
    • Mitchell’s Point Marina 3v3 Independence Day Weekend Basketball Tournament at 11 a.m. on July 2
    • Christmas in July at Mia’s Sweet Factory from 10 a.m. to noon on July 2
    • SML Fireworks and Festival at Parkway Marina at 4 p.m. on July 2
    • Live music at Drifter’s, Mango’s, Mitchell’s, and Portside on July 2
    • Sunset Saturday at Hickory Hill Winery from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2
    • Live music at Drifter’s, Los Amigos, Mitchell’s, and Portside on July 3
    • Independence Day fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina on July 3

Wythe County:

  • Rural Retreat Public Library is offering Fourth of July crafting at 2 p.m. on July 1
  • There will be live music at businesses around Wytheville — along with other treats and beverages — during the July 4th Celebration and Street Festival :
    • 3 Shades of Gray 2:30 p.m. at Tazewell Street
    • Georgia Randall at 3 p.m. at Oracle Books
    • Noah Spencer at 3:30 p.m. at the Seven Sisters Brewery
    • Makenzie Phipps at 3:30 p.m., Ryan Perry Band at 6 p.m., and The Georgia Thunderbolts at 8 p.m. on the Food City Main Stage
    • P-Flunk at 3:30 p.m. and Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillin at 6:30 p.m. at the Bolling Wilson Hotel
    • Orion’s Belt Buckle at 4:30 p.m. at Moon Dog Brick Oven
    • Jonah Carden at 8 p.m. at 7 Dogs Brew Pub
  • The fifth annual Patriotic Kids Parade will kick off Wytheville’s July 4th Celebration and Street Festival at 3 p.m., starting at Tazewell Street parking lot and ending in front of Seven Sisters Brewery.

Are there any Fourth of July fireworks or festivities happening in your area that aren’t listed? Feel free to let us know by emailing news@wfxrtv.com . This story will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
cvillecountry.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

People in Southwest Virginia remember the derecho 10 years later

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s now been a decade after a derecho devastated homes and businesses in the Commonwealth. Many people, like Betsy Shearin, are sharing their memories of the storm. It was a normal day at the Salem Red Sox stadium. “Great game, we were playing the Potomac...
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia gearing up for Independence Day celebrations

The big bang theory this weekend may be testing how many Independence Day celebrations you can attend in Southwest Virginia. Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton will host several Fourth of July events from Friday to Monday, with a range of celebrations, food, games, and rockets’ red glare.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinton, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Ridgeway, VA
City
Galax, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Radford, VA
City
Wytheville, VA
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Danville, VA
WVNS

New Virginia law restricts loud car exhausts

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia officials passed new legislature that became effective today, July 1, 2022 per information shared from Arlington County P.D. The new legislature change is Virginia code § 46.2-1049 which states a person may not operate a vehicle on a highway unless the exhaust is in good working order and in constant […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

What you need to know about fireworks in Virginia

While you may want to kick off Fourth of July weekend with a bang, fireworks can be dangerous if you don't use them properly. WFXR News' Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Roanoke Fire Marshall Capt. Bobby Marshall to learn about the safety and legality of fireworks in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#Parks And Recreation#Demolition Derby#4th Of July#Localevent#Local Life#Commonwealth#Covington#The Farm At Glen Haven#The Judy Chops#Caleb Bailey Paine#The Winton Farm#Liberty Baptist Church
WFXR

How a glass of wine can help Virginia’s economy

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Your favorite bottle of wine goes a long way when it comes to helping Virginia’s economy. In 2019, the economic impact of Virginia wines was estimated at $1.73 billion, according to a new study. This was a 27% increase from 2015. The study calculated wine production, sales, and wine grape farming. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

“Critically Missing Adult Alert” issued for Virginia man

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “Critically Missing Adult Alert” as part of the church for an Orange County man. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for David Williams, 73. He is white, 5′7″ and 190 pounds, according to investigators, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last reported seen July 1 at 5 a.m. on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville and may be driving an orange 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with Virginia license plates reading NOAHSZU (updated from earlier information).
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Outdoors Bound: News & Notes from the Blue Ridge region

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a look at the latest outdoors news and notes for Virginia and the Blue Ridge region. Summer Fishing Outlook Most fish are in their summer patterns at lakes and streams around the region. Largemouth and smallmouth bass will often seek deeper, cooler water near structure during the heat of […]
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy