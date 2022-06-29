July 4th or Fourth of July? Fireworks, festivities in southwest and central Virginia

(WFXR) — It’s time to light up the grill, hit the beach, and celebrate Independence Day with a bang! Fireworks will light up the skies this year while parades and other festivities liven up the Commonwealth!

Below is an updated list of days, places, and times you can check out Fourth of July celebrations around southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County and Covington:

The A lleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism shared a list of “Stars and Stripes Events” happening over the holiday weekend: Live music and fireworks at The Farm at Glen Haven — featuring The Judy Chops and Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run — at 6 p.m. on July 2 CroBar Cane Concert at River Rock Amphitheatre at 6:30 p.m. on July 2 Clifton Forge Food, Fun, and Fireworks at C&O Railway Heritage Center at 6 p.m. on July 3 Memories in Time/Time Capsule Fundraiser at the Historic Masonic Theatre at 10 a.m. on July 4 Clifton Forge Stars and Stripes Parade at the Historic Masonic Theatre at 11 a.m. on July 4 Stockyard Parade at 3:30 p.m., Domino at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the River Rock Amphitheatre



Amherst County:

Gates will open for the Winton Farm’s third annual fireworks display at 6 p.m., followed by the fireworks at 9 p.m. Admission costs $10 per vehicle, but there will be food, funnel cakes, kona ice, beer, and sodas.

Appomattox County:

Liberty Baptist Church’s Firefighters and Fireworks will take place at Liberty Field from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2

Concord Rescue Squad’s 4th of July Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 4 at 12605 Richmond Highway, with the proceeds benefiting the squad.

Bedford County:

The Town of Bedford’s Independence Day fireworks show will take place at dusk on July 3. Parking will be available at the tennis courts at Liberty Lake Park. If you cannot attend, you can check out the livestream on the town’s Facebook page.

Botetourt County:

The Town of Buchanan’s 68th annual Independence Day Parade is taking place on July 4. Participants will start lining up at 4 p.m. in front of the old Groendyke property, the parade begins at 5 p.m. along Main Street, and the fireworks kick off at 10 p.m. The parade winners will be announced during the Buchanan Community Carnival — which will be open every day from June 30 through July 9, except for July 3 — following the parade.

The Town of Fincastle’s fireworks are scheduled for dusk on July 4 at Breckinridge Elementary School.

Carroll County:

The Independence Day Celebration in Hillsville is taking place on July 4. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with a parade on North Main Street, followed by kids’ activities food, and a concert by the ACE Party Band at the VFW at 7 p.m., as well as fireworks at dusk.

Craig County:

New Castle’s first Independence Day Parade is happening at 10 a.m. on July 4. The Craig County Tourism Commission says this will be a “real community event,” featuring Uncle Sam giving out candy, antique cars, and a trophy awarded to the most patriotic entry.

Danville:



(Photos courtesy: Danville Parks and Recreation)

Franklin County:

The Rotary Independence Festival is kicking off at Franklin County High School at 5 p.m. on July 1

Galax:

The Galax Fire Department’s annual Demolition Derby and Carnival Fundraiser is taking place from June 29 through July 2 at Felt’s Park. This includes fireworks at the park at 11 p.m. on July 2.

On July 4, the City of Galax is holding the Great Duck Race at 10 a.m. at Chestnut Creek, an Independence Day Parade along Main Street at 7 p.m., a screening of “Madagascar” at 8:45 p.m. at Felt’s Park, and more fireworks in the park at 11 p.m.

Giles County:

Narrows Parks and Recreation has promoted several Fourth of July events: The 71st annual Narrows Homecoming Festival — featuring kids activities, food, live music, and vendors — is taking place at Narrows Town Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4 The Kids Parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on July 4, which means kids should line up their decorated bikes, scooters, peddle cars, etc. on Monroe Street behind the football field at 12:15 p.m. The Fourth of July fireworks show will be set off overlooking the New River and Route 460 at 9:45 p.m. on July 4. Officials say the best viewing locations are most of the Narrows High School hill area, the high school parking lot, businesses along Route 460, the Farmers Market, Center Street, the Duck Pond, and Mill Pond Field.



Grayson County:

The Town of Independence’s Fourth of July celebration is taking place on July 4: The Freedom Day 5K and Downhill Mile starts at 8 a.m. at Grayson County High School, preceded by registration from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Vendors, inflatables, children’s activities, crafts, food, and live music with DJ Steve will be set up at the Courthouse Lawn, Courthouse Street, and the GATE Center Parking Lot. There will be a free concert at the ’08 Courthouse Gazebo featuring Trish Fore and The Wildcats from noon to 2 p.m. Fireworks start at dark

Rugby’s Fourth of July Celebration is happening on July 4, with a parade at 2 p.m. from Mill Creek United Methodist Church to the Rugby Volunteer Fire and Rescue station. Lineup for the parade starts at 1:30 p.m. There will also be hot dogs and ice cream at the fire station.

The Fries Fire and Rescue Department’s fireworks will be displayed at the Old Fries Mill at 10 p.m. on July 5. However, the town’s parade will be at noon on July 2.

Ivanhoe is holding an Independence Day Parade at 4 p.m. on July 4, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office .

Henry County:

The Town of Ridgeway’s free concert featuring Slick Jr. & The Reactors is taking place at Jaycee’s Centennial Park at 7 p.m. on July 2

Highland County:

The Highland County Recreation Commission’s Family, Friends, and Freedom Pool Party is taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1.

Blue Grass Ruritans will be hosting a Fourth of July parade and lawn party at 5 p.m. on July 4, featuring music, activities, food, and entertainment.

Lexington:

The Freedom Food Festival will take place downtown on July 3, resulting in the following street closures: Main Street from Nelson Street to Washington Street: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with Nelson Street remaining open until 1 p.m. Main Street from Nelson Street to Preston Street: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Main Street from Washington Street to Henry Street: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Fourth of July Children’s Bike Parade will be happening downtown on July 4, closing the following streets from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Main Street from Oak Grove Cemetery to West Henry Street West Henry Street from Main Street to North Jefferson Street North Jefferson Street from West Henry Street to the W&L Corral

There will be a concert by Party Crasher Band — which cost $5, with kids age 16 and under getting in for free with a paid adult — at Glen Maury Park from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4, as well as fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Lynchburg:

Fireworks on the Riverfront will start around 9:15 p.m. on July 1, but there will be plenty of vendors and restaurants offering food and beverages while you find the perfect spot to watch.

Veterans Night with the Lynchburg Hillcats at Calvin Falwell Field kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on July 2. The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council invites the community for a night of baseball between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Salem Red Sox, featuring an Independence Day celebration, posting of the Colors, veteran motorcycle groups, the largest post-game fireworks show of the year, a huge 50/50 raffle, and recognition for all veterans present.

Miller Park Pool has made July 4 Military Appreciation Day , so you’ll be able to get in for free by showing your military ID between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day.

The Templeton Center in Lynchburg says there will also be fireworks at Liberty University at 5 p.m. on July 3.

Montgomery County:

Blacksburg’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks is taking place on July 4: Downtown Parade along Main Street from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Live music at Municipal Park: Patriotic music from the Blacksburg Community Band at 6 p.m. Blue Ridge Vocal at 7 p.m. Classic rock from Dirtroad Breakdown at 8 p.m. Fireworks at Municipal Park at 9:30 p.m.



Nelson County:

The Montebello Volunteer Fire Department’s Fourth of July Picnic will be held at 119 Fork Mountain Lane from noon to 3 p.m. on July 4. There will be loads of food, live music from Hayes Branch Band, face painting, games, snow cones, and a demonstration of the community’s new fire truck.

Pittsylvania County:

The Chatham Volunteer Fire Department shared the following schedule for Chatham’s Hometown Heroes Celebration : Rotary Field of Honor: July 1-16 House and Garden Decoration Contest: July 1-3 Farmer’s Markets: July 1-2 Field of Honor Dedication: 10 a.m. on July 2 Ping Pong Ball Drop: 10:30 a.m. on July 2 Open Museum Day: 2-5 p.m. on July 2 Friends of the Library Book Sale: 2-5 p.m. on July 2 Chatham Street Festival: 5-7 p.m. on July 2 Main Street Independence Day Parade: 7 p.m. on July 2 Fireworks: 8:45 p.m. on July 2 Tree Planting Dedication: 2:30 p.m. on July 3 Patriotic Music Concert: 3 p.m. on July 3



Radford:

Radford’s Spirit of America Celebration is happening at Bisset Park from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 Games from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Shuttle buses running from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. LUA Project from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Groove Kontrol from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The Castaways from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Opening remarks by Mayor David Horton, patriotic readings by Dr. Dick Harsherger, and the National Anthem by Karen Clayton from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Cat 5 Band from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jimmy Fortune from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.



Roanoke City:

The Freedom First Festival is taking place at Elmwood Park, the Amphitheater, and River’s Edge Park on July 3. With the exception of the food, beverages, and ticketed evening concert, everything listed below is free:

(Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)

(Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)

(Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)

(Photo courtesy: PLAY Roanoke)

Roanoke County:

The Town of Vinton’s Independence Day celebration is taking place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Vinton War Memorial, complete with food and refreshments, as well as music from DJ Flex. No pets are allowed, but you are asked to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. The Four on the 4th celebration race is also happening at the Vinton War Memorial on July 4. The regular race starts at 8 a.m., followed by the Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m.



Salem:

The Salem Fair runs from June 29 through July 10, but the fair’s fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Smith Mountain Lake:

Visit Smith Mountain Lake shared a list of activities taking place throughout the holiday weekend: JBohnBishop Mercantile featuring Deb’s Lemonade from noon to 6 p.m. on July 1, noon to 5 p.m. on July 2, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 3 Free “float-in” concert at Gills Creek Marina at 6 p.m. on July 1 Live music at Fables & Feathers Winery, Hot Shots, Los Amigos, Magnum Point Marina, Mango’s, Mitchell’s, and Portside on July 1 BeastLake 5K and Obstacle Course Race from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 2 Mitchell’s Point Marina 3v3 Independence Day Weekend Basketball Tournament at 11 a.m. on July 2 Christmas in July at Mia’s Sweet Factory from 10 a.m. to noon on July 2 SML Fireworks and Festival at Parkway Marina at 4 p.m. on July 2 Live music at Drifter’s, Mango’s, Mitchell’s, and Portside on July 2 Sunset Saturday at Hickory Hill Winery from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2 Live music at Drifter’s, Los Amigos, Mitchell’s, and Portside on July 3 Independence Day fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina on July 3



Wythe County:

Rural Retreat Public Library is offering Fourth of July crafting at 2 p.m. on July 1

There will be live music at businesses around Wytheville — along with other treats and beverages — during the July 4th Celebration and Street Festival : 3 Shades of Gray 2:30 p.m. at Tazewell Street Georgia Randall at 3 p.m. at Oracle Books Noah Spencer at 3:30 p.m. at the Seven Sisters Brewery Makenzie Phipps at 3:30 p.m., Ryan Perry Band at 6 p.m., and The Georgia Thunderbolts at 8 p.m. on the Food City Main Stage P-Flunk at 3:30 p.m. and Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillin at 6:30 p.m. at the Bolling Wilson Hotel Orion’s Belt Buckle at 4:30 p.m. at Moon Dog Brick Oven Jonah Carden at 8 p.m. at 7 Dogs Brew Pub

The fifth annual Patriotic Kids Parade will kick off Wytheville’s July 4th Celebration and Street Festival at 3 p.m., starting at Tazewell Street parking lot and ending in front of Seven Sisters Brewery.

Are there any Fourth of July fireworks or festivities happening in your area that aren’t listed? Feel free to let us know by emailing news@wfxrtv.com . This story will continue to be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.