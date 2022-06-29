ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genuine Concepts to open The VIG North Central location this fall

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Genuine Concepts, the hospitality group known for opening many local eateries around the Valley, is getting ready to open another VIG location!

The VIG North Central location will be open this fall in the Ladera Taverna y Cocina restaurant , which is set to close on July 4.

If you’re asking yourself, why are they moving into that location ? Here’s why: “It’s rooted in the neighborhood and we feel like that is the perfect place to have a VIG location. We’re going to come in there and refresh the space, it’s going to have a lot of great wood and plants, and it’s going to be a little more open and airy… it’s just going to really open up that space,” said Luke Mayer, beverage director for Genuine Concepts, to ABC15.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR LADERA?
According to Mayer- for now- there aren’t any plans to open a new Ladera Taverna y Cocina location. Nonetheless, its essence will live on.

Mayer tells ABC15 that it’s not a “goodbye” to Ladera because some of its most popular food items will be on the menu at the new VIG location. “On the beverage side, as the beverage director, I’m going to have a couple cocktails that were Ladera favorites as well… that will also kind of refresh and resurface on The VIG menu,” added Mayer.

WHERE TO GO WHEN OPEN

  • The VIG North Central: 8729 N Central Ave.
  • There's no set date for the grand opening, it's only been confirmed that it’ll open this fall.

OTHER VIG LOCATIONS

  • ARCADIA: 4041 N 40TH ST
  • FILLMORE: 606 N 4th Ave
  • McDOWELL MOUNTAIN: 10199 E BELL RD
  • McCORMICK RANCH: 7345 N VIA PASEO DEL SUR

It’s not the first time that Genuine Concepts opens a new restaurant in one of their existing concept locations. Their new flagship restaurant, The Genuine, opened in their former VIG Uptown location.

Read the full story here.

