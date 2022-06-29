ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Orange County deputies investigating after man found shot multiple times near school

By Tammy Grubb
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday on Murphy School Road, near the Durham County line.

Deputies were responding to a 911 call from a nearby resident when they found the man lying on the road near the Mt. Sinai Road intersection. The man, who has not been identified, was yelling for help, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The neighbor called 911 after hearing a “verbal disturbance,” followed by gunfire between 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. The area is mostly wooded and residential, just southeast of Carolina Friends School.

Investigators think the suspect drove the man to the location before shooting him and leaving the area. The 911 caller could not describe the suspect or the vehicle involved, they said.

The victim was taken was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after surgery, officials said.

Investigators do not think the shooting was random or that there is an ongoing threat to nearby residents. They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting or a potential suspect should call lead Investigator Kyle Borland at 919-245-2915.

The Orange Report

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
