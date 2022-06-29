ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Edgartown Town Column: July 1

By Kathie Case
vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons go out to Amera Mello who celebrated on...

vineyardgazette.com

vineyardgazette.com

Go Fourth

From the July 5, 1977 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. The annual celebration of the nation’s independence showed Vineyard colors flying and its crowds smiling. Thousands battled for parking spaces, vantage points and bottles of beer, but the night was a friendly one, and the weekend had been quiet.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Fourth of July Fever Brings the Heat and the Crowds

The peak of summer. A blast of nostalgia. The busiest night of the year. A monumental hassle. For locals and visitors alike, the Fourth of July is a cornerstone of summer on the Vineyard. This year, with pandemic restrictions eased, Island businesses and town officials are set to see the celebrations and the crowds roar back into action with renewed zeal.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

See the Sites: Eight Trustees Properties on the Vineyard

The Trustees of Reservations preserves eight properties that range from Chilmark to Chappaquiddick. There’s a lot to choose from in terms of habitat, programming, experience and viewpoint. Islands portfolio director Darci Schofield notes that what each property offers and what you get out of it will depend on your mood. Each one is unique. Here’s a guide to help you choose which to visit. Or you could make a commitment to seeing them all!
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

The Face of Featherstone

Ann Smith is a second-generation force in the Martha’s Vineyard art community as the executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, a pastoral art campus just off Barnes Road, two miles from downtown Oak Bluffs. Smith curates exhibitions in the Francine Kelly Gallery in Featherstone’s Art Barn –named for her mother – and programs children’s art classes and adult instruction across all mediums including painting, pottery, photography, jewelry-making and writing to fulfill Featherstone’s mission: “creating community through the arts.” On a high summer Monday or Friday evening, the meadow is filled with families frolicking to the sounds of local musicians and on Wednesdays the field becomes a picnic blanket movie theater.  
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Community Chorus Celebrates Peter Boak

On Saturday the Island Community Chorus presents its annual summer concert, a tradition going back 25 years. The concert will be at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs and carry with it a special significance, as it will be the final one for longtime musical director Peter Boak, who is retiring.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
reportertoday.com

Clambake in the Works for Francis Farm

After a long absence, a clambake might be held at Francis Farm again. The Town Events Committee plans to hold the event on August 20. “Now that some of the town offices have moved here, it’s a great opportunity to bring the people of the community together,” said Dave LeComte, chairman of the committee.
REHOBOTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Home Port Restaurant Has New Owners

Home Port Restaurant owners Bob and Sarah Nixon this week announced the sale of the Menemsha mainstay to Boston restaurateur Seth Woods and his business partner Eric Berke, both seasonal residents of Aquinnah, for nearly $2.6 million. “The Home Port restaurant, the long-standing Menemsha institution, has resumed operations under a...
vineyardgazette.com

Union Chapel Summer Season

Union Chapel’s 2022 season begins Sunday, July 3 with Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta, Ga. and current CNN commentator. This will be Ms. Lance Bottoms’s first time speaking from the Union Chapel pulpit. The following Sunday, July 10, Rev. Raphael Warnock preaches at the Tabernacle in...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Ag Fair Quilt Chronicles Art of the T-Shirt

A hallmark of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair — the annual fair T-shirt— has been reimagined by the Island’s Modern Quilting Guild, which has assembled 13 quilts out of three decades of fair T-shirts. The quilts, on display July 23 to 30 at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, will be auctioned and raffled off this summer to support the Agricultural Society’s farm service and education initiatives.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Unconscionable

With the repeal of Roe v Wade, our four granddaughters have lost a fundamental right to control their own bodies. It upsets us to leave them with less freedom than we have enjoyed for the past half century. This ruling is unconscionable. Unreasonable. Unfair. We don’t know what happens next,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth July 4th fireworks celebration canceled

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday that an anticipated fireworks display on the Fourth of July was canceled. “Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday July 4th have been cancelled,” wrote the department on Facebook. It wasn’t immediately...
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island police chiefs have a message for visitors

The chiefs of police of all six Martha’s Vineyard towns recently issued a public announcement, notifying vacationers of some necessary Island bylaws and safety precautions as summer moves forward in full swing. The announcements will be displayed on Steamship Authority ferries and at terminals after a request was made...
EDGARTOWN, MA
ecori.org

Portsmouth Calls Solar Array Shed; Says It Must Be Removed

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — State lawmakers recently celebrated the passage of another law designed to reduce climate emissions and promote renewable energy. Gov. Dan McKee signed the 100% Renewable Energy Standard, which requires all retail electricity sold in the state by 2033 be offset by renewable energy credits. An important addendum to last year’s Act on Climate law, which set greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates.
vineyardgazette.com

Please Adopt Us

Unfortunately, we have no adoptions to report this week, but we do have some wonderful pets waiting for their forever homes. This week we’re featuring the guinea pig brothers, Bert and Ernie. Both boys are calico and very handsome. They are people oriented and love to sing, especially when they get their favorite veggies.
EDGARTOWN, MA

