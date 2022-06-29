Edgartown Town Column: July 1

Ann Smith is a second-generation force in the Martha’s Vineyard art community as the executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, a pastoral art campus just off Barnes Road, two miles from downtown Oak Bluffs. Smith curates exhibitions in the Francine Kelly Gallery in Featherstone’s Art Barn –named for her mother – and programs children’s art classes and adult instruction across all mediums including painting, pottery, photography, jewelry-making and writing to fulfill Featherstone’s mission: “creating community through the arts.” On a high summer Monday or Friday evening, the meadow is filled with families frolicking to the sounds of local musicians and on Wednesdays the field becomes a picnic blanket movie theater.
