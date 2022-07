A man out of Lexington was arrested on Wednesday morning after officers are said to have chased him from the scene of a theft. Police were called to Brookshire Inn just before 6:00 AM over reports of a man attempting to break into a tool truck. An officer responded to the scene and spotted 40-year-old Travis Reynolds as he was lifting items from the truck. Once Reynolds saw the officer approaching, he is said to have immediately ran to his car and fled.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO