NEW YORK - A man who was sleeping was stabbed to death early Tuesday in a Manhattan park. The NYPD says it happened around 4:40 a.m. at Hudson River Park in the West Village. New York City Police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed at West Street and Christopher Street. Officers found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced deceased.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO