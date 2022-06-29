"On The Precipice"

At least, that’s what we’ll be thinking at Parallel 45 Theatre’s performance of Cabaret on Friday, July 8. The show (now in its second week) is P45’s summer festival opener, and the Kit Kat Club is in full swing under the lights and stars of the Parallel 45 Amphitheatre at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Directed by the company’s own Kit McKay, this version of Cabaret promises to show you “that sometimes, the best way to fit in, is to stand out,” according to the experts at P45. So, don your burlesque best (keeping it PG, of course) and get ready for a night of song and dance in the great outdoors. Friday’s show starts at 7:30pm, though at press time, tickets were still available for several weeknight shows plus week three of performances following a break for the National Cherry Festival. Get details and buy tickets at parallel45.org/cabaret.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO