Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

By 10:00 a.m.
 2 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

Life Is a Cabaret

At least, that’s what we’ll be thinking at Parallel 45 Theatre’s performance of Cabaret on Friday, July 8. The show (now in its second week) is P45’s summer festival opener, and the Kit Kat Club is in full swing under the lights and stars of the Parallel 45 Amphitheatre at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Directed by the company’s own Kit McKay, this version of Cabaret promises to show you “that sometimes, the best way to fit in, is to stand out,” according to the experts at P45. So, don your burlesque best (keeping it PG, of course) and get ready for a night of song and dance in the great outdoors. Friday’s show starts at 7:30pm, though at press time, tickets were still available for several weeknight shows plus week three of performances following a break for the National Cherry Festival. Get details and buy tickets at parallel45.org/cabaret.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Red, White, and Blues

Up North, it’s that time of year again when the roads live up to their “Traffic City” nickname and many of us activate our local tradition and civic duty to overbook and soak up as much summer fun as possible. For both casual and hardcore fans of live music, this is undoubtedly the best and busiest time of the year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
This Week at Cherry Fest

After months of anticipation, northern Michigan is hip-deep in the 2022 edition of the National Cherry Festival. It’s almost impossible to see and do everything that’s happening at the celebration, but we’ve put together a day-by-day agenda of some of the fan favorites and other can’t-miss activities that still promise plenty of fun.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Glen Arbor, MI
Glen Arbor, MI
TSO Pop Up Concert

Enjoy a program of patriotic tunes performed by the TSO Brass Quintet. 947-7120.
LELAND, MI
Modern Bird, Fully Fledged

Some women, when they’re pregnant, crave pizza. Plums. Pickles and ice cream. Maybe some Taco Bell. Emily Stewart, former head pastry chef at Bang Bang Pie in Chicago, craved golden loaves of buttery brioche and whole wheat sandwich bread; Pop-Tarts oozing with tart cherries; malt cinnamon rolls dripping with creamy white icing; cookies; and preserves—garden-fresh, home-kitchen-made strawberry, heirloom tomato, some peach, bourbon, and cherry.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipice#Arts Center#Gallery#Poems
A Man, a Bike, and the Open Road

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Larry Walsh decided to step away from corporate life & cycle into the heart of America. He will share his story of an improbable journey of self-discovery & resolve in "Suit to Saddle," & soon to be published, "Forty to Finish." Mr. Walsh will be introduced by fellow biker, Aaron Selbig from Norte.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Leland

The secluded spots and quaint towns tucked away in harbors and bays on the Lake Michigan coast have long been desirable destinations for those seeking a weekend respite or relaxing summer season away from the usual harried hubbub. Sandy beaches with hidden Petoskey Stone treasures beckon, restaurants of local fame prepare home-style meals, and freshwater bodies welcome you with friendly waves. With so many tiny towns and cozy communities to visit and explore, let Northern Express provide some insight.
LELAND, MI
Girls Night Out Boyne City

Join Wild Boomer Women & Boomer Women Travel for happy hour. Get to know other women, find out about local events & hear about their upcoming trip to Italy.
BOYNE CITY, MI

