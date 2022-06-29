ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Vineyard Haven Town Column: July 1

By Nancy Gardella
vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

David Whitmon had a grand reunion with many of his velonaut friends on the Island last week. You might have seen these beautiful machines on our roads. Same time, next year!. As far as interesting vehicles go, I am happy to announce the HillCar is here! Gretchen Baer has traveled from...

vineyardgazette.com

vineyardgazette.com

Fourth of July Fever Brings the Heat and the Crowds

The peak of summer. A blast of nostalgia. The busiest night of the year. A monumental hassle. For locals and visitors alike, the Fourth of July is a cornerstone of summer on the Vineyard. This year, with pandemic restrictions eased, Island businesses and town officials are set to see the celebrations and the crowds roar back into action with renewed zeal.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Finding New Footing at the CCC

Keira Lapsley is ready to help start a new chapter at the Chilmark Community Center’s summer camp. The new executive director of the camp comes to the Island with nearly 25 years of teaching and summer camp experience. Currently Ms. Lapsley lives in New York city where she chairs the middle school history department at the Ethical Cultural Fieldston School.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

See the Sites: Eight Trustees Properties on the Vineyard

The Trustees of Reservations preserves eight properties that range from Chilmark to Chappaquiddick. There’s a lot to choose from in terms of habitat, programming, experience and viewpoint. Islands portfolio director Darci Schofield notes that what each property offers and what you get out of it will depend on your mood. Each one is unique. Here’s a guide to help you choose which to visit. Or you could make a commitment to seeing them all!
EDGARTOWN, MA
