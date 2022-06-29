ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Future Takes a Walk Through Miama’s Little Havana in New “HOLY GHOST” Visual

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture is hanging out in Miami’s Little Havana in the new music video for his single “HOLY GHOST.” Coming off of his latest gold-certified album I NEVER LIKED YOU, the track’s video sees the rapper stroll around the Cuban neighborhood...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hypebeast.com

Watch Usher Run Through the Hits for His NPR 'Tiny Desk' Concert

Usher has been keeping a busy performance schedule as of late. Between his recently-extended residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas as well as his headlining sets at Lovers & Friends and Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival, the R&B kingpin has been well-connected to his fans, and now he’s been summoned to perform for the NPR’s popular Tiny Desk concert series in honor of celebrating Black Music Month.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé Unveils 'Renaissance' Album Artwork

One month ahead of its release, Beyoncé has pulled back the curtain on the official cover art for her forthcoming album, Renaissance. Marking Queen B’s solo return in regal fashion, the emblematic image, captured by Carlijn Jacobs, sees Bey seated atop a crystal horse wearing a glittering, spike-covered bodysuit. The record, which Beyoncé has teased as Act I: Renaissance, hinting at additional music down the line, will follow her last solo album, Lemonade, which was released in 2016.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Havana, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
hypebeast.com

Doja Cat Earns 22 New RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications

Doja Cat on Friday received a whopping 22 new RIAA certifications, moving her up the ranks to hold the second-most platinum singles for a female rapper alongside Nicki Minaj. Doja’s last two albums — Planet Her (2021) and Hot Pink (2019) — both received platinum certifications, and her 2018 record Amala was certified gold. The RIAA recognized “Juicy,” “Need To Know,” “Ain’t Sh*t,” “Streets,” “Rules,” “Get Into It (Yuh),” “Woman,” “Cyber Sex,” “Candy,” “You Right” featuring The Weeknd, “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane, “Tia Tamera” featuring Rico Nasty with platinum certification. Notably, “Say So” and “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA have now gone five-times and four-times platinum, respectively.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Brain Dead Channels Traditional Japanese Footwear for Vibram FiveFingers Anniversary

Brain Dead has just shared a closer look at its entry into Vibram Lab’s FiveFingers anniversary exhibition that took place in Milan. Brain Dead has incorporated traditional Japanese geta footwear where the top has a full Vibram FiveFingers rubber sole engraved into its wooden surface. This carved-out space perfectly hugs an actual pair of FiveFingers and comes together for an interesting appearance of wood and rubber.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Calvin Harris Drops ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ Track With 21 Savage “New Money”

Calvin Harris has tapped 21 Savage for a song called “New Money.” The single will appear on Harris’ forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Maintaining the feel of Harris’ original Funk Wav Bounces, which dropped in 2017, “New Money” is an upbeat feel-good type of song. As the rapper drops clear, crisp bars, he’s backed by bass, synths and simple piano melody.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

HIP Spotlights Awake NY, Stüssy and More in Summer 2022 Editorial

After working with New Balance earlier this year, U.K.-based retailer HIP has released its Summer 2022 lookbook featuring a range of brands. The editorial showcases HIP’s variety of pieces, mixing items from New York-based labels including Adsum, 4S Designs and Awake NY with Japanese brands such as Beams Plus, Wacko Maria and South2 West8.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Gunna
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Young Thug
Person
Drake
hypebeast.com

"I Don’t Just Represent Grime, I Represent the U.K.": An Interview With D Double E

Darren Dixon — or better known to you as D Double E — started his musical journey over 20 years ago growing up on a diet of jungle, U.K garage, and dancehall, studying the art from his older inspirations and Jamaican icons Bounty Killer, Ninjaman, and Buju Banton. Since then, the journey has been a wild one for the 42-year-old.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Video of Frank Ocean Singing at His High School Graduation Surfaces

An old video of Frank Ocean singing at his high school graduation has made its way to the internet. Uploaded on YouTube, the two-minute clip sees the artist being introduced as Christopher Breaux — his legal name — to the graduating class of 2005 and hears him sing the alma mater song of John Ehret High School in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Ready-To-Wear Collection for Maison Château Rouge Has Arrived

Ever-expanding its array of global merchandise, has finally revealed its famed Jordan Brand x Maison Château Rouge ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2022. Announced earlier this year, the new collaboration includes footwear and apparel items. Jordan Brand x MCR’s ready-to-wear collection is available now and aims to “unite youth international,”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Disney Is Serving a $5,000 USD 'Star Wars' Cocktail on Its Wish Cruise

If you’re a diehard Star Wars fan and are lucky enough to make your way onto the Disney Wish cruise with $5,000 USD to spare, you’re now able to order a special themed cocktail for exactly that price. As shown by Phase Zero host and producer Brandon Davis on Twitter, the drink is called the Kaiburr Crystal (named after the Kyber Crystals that power lightsabers) and come in a sci-fi-themed case equipped with electronics and self-lowering doors, which open up to reveal your cocktail in a glowing light with smoke flowing out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Havana#Holy Ghost#Music Video#Other Music#Music News#Cuban#Future#Tems
hypebeast.com

KAWS Teases Another 'Fortnite' Collaboration

If there’s one thing Epic Games has done with ‘Fortnite’ that no other game can match, it’s the continuously evolving roster of collaborations it maintains. Whether it be utilizing beloved franchises such as Star Wars or tapping into the world of luxury fashion with Balenciaga, you never know what the studio will do next. Now, KAWS has taken to Instagram to share that another collaboration with the battle royale game is on the way. This entry follows up on his virtual “NEW FICTION” exhibit and Halloween skin pack.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

The Postponed Travis Scott x Dior Collection Is Now on Its Way

Not only did French fashion house undertake an unprecedented step in collaborating with hip-hop superstar Travis Scott but it also faced an unprecedented situation. Beginning with paparazzi shots of the rapper wearing collaborative Dior pieces in June of 2021, an official announcement from Dior was quick to follow. Hitting the runway days later, Dior’s Summer 2022 was appropriately titled “Cactus Jack Dior.” However, after building much anticipation for a 2022 release, the tragedy that took place at Astroworld Festival derailed the project with it being delayed indefinitely. Now, after re-entering the public eye with Nike collaborations and planned festival appearances, Scott looks to finally be in position to launch “Cactus Jack Dior” very soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

ANOWHEREMAN Embraces "The Drifter" Persona for SS22

Following a youthful collection with Plateau Studios, Taiwanese imprint ANOWHEREMAN returns to deliver its SS22 collection titled “The Drifter.”. Continuing the narrative of its FW21 “The Fall Of Aristocracy” collection, ANOWHEREMAN’s upcoming series arrives in a subversive and free-spirited mentality while maintaining a polished aesthetic. The SS22 pieces deconstruct and repurpose conventional formalwear, traditional Japanese garments, and womenswear to create embroidery-lined blouson jackets, oversized sweater vests, side-split trousers, silk shirts, and kimono jackets featuring bold and intricate lace details. Cherry blossom graphics are stitched onto flared green pants while diamond mosaic patterns are found on suit vests. The resulting mix is a balanced assembly of layering options embodying ANOWHEREMAN’s vision for the urban wanderer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Coming off last week’s wide range of graphic T-shirts from Supreme, OFF-WHITE, and Vetements, HBX Archives is serving up yet another comprehensive drop comprising coveted footwear, workwear jackets, patterned shirts, and more for Week 77. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Crocs and B. Thom Stevenson Present a New Hand-Painted Design Based on Family Nostalgia

Crocs has had a busy year up to date. Following collaborations with the likes of MCM, Balenciaga, Awake NY, Carrots, and more, the global footwear company has now introduced its latest partners: retailer Stance and Worcester-born artist B. Thom Stevenson. The trio has come together to deliver the message that...
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 "Black"

Martine Rose is not one to simply take a silhouette, switch up the colors, adjust the materials and call it a day. The British-Jamaican designer has a knack for reconceptualizing silhouettes with her unique language, and that is what she put on display when she beefed up the tooling of the already-chunky Monarch IV back in 2019. Given the reception from that collaboration,
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy