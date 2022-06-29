Future Takes a Walk Through Miama’s Little Havana in New “HOLY GHOST” Visual

Doja Cat on Friday received a whopping 22 new RIAA certifications, moving her up the ranks to hold the second-most platinum singles for a female rapper alongside Nicki Minaj. Doja’s last two albums — Planet Her (2021) and Hot Pink (2019) — both received platinum certifications, and her 2018 record Amala was certified gold. The RIAA recognized “Juicy,” “Need To Know,” “Ain’t Sh*t,” “Streets,” “Rules,” “Get Into It (Yuh),” “Woman,” “Cyber Sex,” “Candy,” “You Right” featuring The Weeknd, “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane, “Tia Tamera” featuring Rico Nasty with platinum certification. Notably, “Say So” and “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA have now gone five-times and four-times platinum, respectively.
