Future Takes a Walk Through Miama’s Little Havana in New “HOLY GHOST” Visual

If there’s one thing Epic Games has done with ‘Fortnite’ that no other game can match, it’s the continuously evolving roster of collaborations it maintains. Whether it be utilizing beloved franchises such as Star Wars or tapping into the world of luxury fashion with Balenciaga, you never know what the studio will do next. Now, KAWS has taken to Instagram to share that another collaboration with the battle royale game is on the way. This entry follows up on his virtual “NEW FICTION” exhibit and Halloween skin pack.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO