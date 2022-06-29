MSHP identifies victims in deadly Amtrak train derailment

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday the names of four people who died in connection to Monday’s Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.

Of the four people who died, three were passengers on the train. All three were from the Kansas City area.

Authorities identified the passengers as Rachelle Cook, 57, and Kim Holsapple, 56, both of De Soto, Kansas, and Bihn Phan, 82, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The fourth victim, identified as Billy Barton II, 54, of Brookfield, Missouri, was operating a dump truck that was on the tracks at an uncontrolled railroad crossing at the time of the crash.

Authorities say Barton, Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at the scene by the Chariton County Coroner.

Pham, who was among the nearly 20 passengers transported to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, before he died from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page was established for Cook and Holsapple.

