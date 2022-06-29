ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MSHP identifies victims in deadly Amtrak train derailment

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday the names of four people who died in connection to Monday’s Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.

Of the four people who died, three were passengers on the train. All three were from the Kansas City area.

Authorities identified the passengers as Rachelle Cook, 57, and Kim Holsapple, 56, both of De Soto, Kansas, and Bihn Phan, 82, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The fourth victim, identified as Billy Barton II, 54, of Brookfield, Missouri, was operating a dump truck that was on the tracks at an uncontrolled railroad crossing at the time of the crash.

Authorities say Barton, Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at the scene by the Chariton County Coroner.

Pham, who was among the nearly 20 passengers transported to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, before he died from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page was established for Cook and Holsapple.

Daily Mail

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Four victims in Missouri Amtrak train crash identified

MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the four victims who died in the Amtrak train crash and derailment near Mendon, Missouri. The highway patrol said Kim Holsapple, 56, and Rochelle Cook, 57, of De Soto, Kansas, were killed Monday. A GoFundMe page for their family says the two were sisters. The two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.
MENDON, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

