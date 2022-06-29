NTSB to provide update on deadly Amtrak crash in north-central MO

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy will provide another update Wednesday regarding the deadly train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The new conference will be at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the KSHB 41 News website .

Four people died , including the truck driver and three passengers from the Kansas City area, and approximately 150 were injured and transported to the hospital after Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4 struck the back of a dump truck in the crossing at Porche Prairie Avenue in Chariton County in north-central Missouri.

Authorities are expected to identify the people who died in the crash Wednesday.

Homendy said Tuesday that the NTSB, an independent federal agency that reviews airline crashes and other major civil transportation incidents, had ruled out mechanical failure of the train and damaged tracks as possible causes of the crash.

Repair crews have been on scene since Monday to deal with the derailed train cars and fix the sections of track damaged in the crash.

MORE COVERAGE

RELATED | Mid-Missouri hospitals treat dozens in Amtrak train derailment

RELATED | Farmer: Community had been working to improve railroad crossing

RELATED | Crossing of Amtrak derailment on Missouri list for improvements

RELATED | MoDOT won't specify why Amtrak crash site crossing was on improvement list

RELATED | Only 1 passenger train uses tracks near Mendon, Missouri

RELATED | Passenger recalls train derailment: ‘Can’t believe this is actually happening’

RELATED | Honeymooners recall experience of Amtrak train derailment

RELATED | Passengers process moments after Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri

RELATED | Mendon community helps Amtrak train passengers after derailment

RELATED | Olathe woman's mother, aunt killed in Amtrak crash in Mendon

RELATED | NTSB examining black box, other data from Amtrak derailment

RELATED | NTSB's visit to Mendon shines light on passive crossings in Missouri

—