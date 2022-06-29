ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDSU teaching assistants, student workers protest benefit changes

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhxZE_0gPvouCN00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With signs in hand, teaching assistants and student workers gathered in front of the San Diego State University Book Store, collectively wanting to send a message to the university administration, asking them not to make changes to their upcoming benefits plan.

Brandie White has been teaching there since 2016. She says the university notified them about the changes.

"There's a vision of you'll work less, and you'll get more pay," White said. "It's a pay increase, and the time they're decreasing it enough, so we don't qualify for our benefits package."

And the loss of health benefits is something White says she can't risk having had to deal with a pregnancy scare in 2020 during online learning.

Just six months pregnant, her water broke, and because she had insurance, she got checked out immediately, which could have meant the difference between life and death for her baby.

Healthcare, she worries, TA's like her will no longer have under the new policy. She adds, "If I had not had that easy access, my baby would have died."
ABC 10News reached out to the university and received the following statement:

"It is not accurate to say that TA hours are merely being cut; any change in hours will be made to ensure that TA appointments align directly with teaching loads and expected instructional effort. "

It goes on to say, "SDSU has prepared to invest $1.5 million in additional funding to support graduate students in the next academic year."

Adding in terms of health care, "The university has ongoing plans to help ensure that graduate students have health insurance. To support our graduate students, the university has designated specific staff members to support them and to ensure that they have coverage - and that dependent care needs are also addressed - before the start of the fall semester. "

The union representing these workers says they filed a charge against the university with the State Employment Board.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
Local
California Education
Times of San Diego

Daily COVID Case Count Jumps to 2,048, With Hospitalizations, ICU Admissions Also Up

Monday – 1,221. The seven-day number of cases, through Wednesday, totaled 11,019. That’s compared to 9,673 infections identified the previous week, through June 22. In addition, the county counted five more deaths due to COVID. With the new data, the total number of local cases since the pandemic began rose to 834,049, while the death toll stood at 5,341.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Health Benefits#Protest#College#Healthcare#Abc 10news
iheart.com

SDG&E Facing State Audit As Outraged Customers Push Back On Rate Hikes

The California State Auditor is now looking into SDG&E as San Diego records the highest energy prices in the Country. The Union Tribune says San Diego had the highest average energy price in the U.S. from January through May of this year, and the State Auditor will be investigating why San Diego Gas & Electric bills have jumped, while also looking into how the California Public Utilities Commission approves rates for SDG&E and the other two utilities in the State...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS 8

Neighbors in Egger Highlands fear they’re living in a cancer cluster

SAN DIEGO — When Maricela Silva died from cancer, her family didn't think too much about the cause. But her son, Nicholas Aguilar, says that changed after he started talking to neighbors on their small cul-de-sac. “My next-door neighbor, her next-door neighbor, a couple of doors down also,” he said pointing out homes of neighbors with cancer. “So it seemed to me too much of a coincidence for that many people on our street to have cancer at the same time.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Frontwave Credit Union Buys Arena Naming Rights

Based in Oceanside has bought the naming rights to a new indoor arena in the El Corazon section of the city and is running a series of what it calls “give-back” events that started in May with free gas. The 171,291-square-foot arena is scheduled to be the new...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy