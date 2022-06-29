Cornell removes Gettysburg Address, bust of President Lincoln from school library
By ZACHARY ROGERS
22 WSBT
3 days ago
ITHICA, N.Y. (TND) — Cornell University has confirmed that a bust of President Abraham Lincoln and a plaque of the Gettysburg Address are no longer on display at its library. According to a report from "The College Fix," a biology professor at the university says both the bust...
Before President Biden signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, most Americans would’ve had to Google it if you’d asked them to explain the holiday’s significance. While some Black communities have celebrated the day marking the announcement of the end of slavery in Texas–especially...
Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
Parents are pushing back after a committee whose members sit on a Wisconsin school board did not move forward with approving a book about Japanese American incarceration during World War II for a sophomore English literature class. Muskego-Norway School Board members said including the book would require “balance” with perspective...
Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed. Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long...
Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long time coming."Juneteenth was not embraced as a national Black holiday for a long, long time," Gates said. "But it was kept alive by Black people in Texas. And that's what's so sweet about it. Our people have been hungry for holidays. Hungry for traditions. Hungry for stories about Black history."By day,...
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. On Monday, The View celebrated Juneteenth with a special episode featuring an interview with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and a performance by Kirk Franklin, but it was the co-hosts' emotional plea for history education that stood out as the morning's most powerful moment.
Juneteenth 2022 is unfolding against extraordinary twin backdrops of the ongoing hearings of the January 6 select committee and the continuing legislative efforts to halt or disrupt the teaching of the very history that Juneteenth -- which marks the end of racial slavery in the United States -- commemorates, writes Peniel E. Joseph.
[In 1863, Clement Vallandigham—a prominent Democratic politician and former Congressman—was arrested for making an anti-Civil-War speech, and tried before a military court on the charge of: "Publicly expressing, in violation of General Orders No. 38 … sympathy for those in arms against the Government of the United States, and declaring disloyal sentiments and opinions, with the object and purpose of weakening the power of the Government in its efforts to suppress an unlawful rebellion." Lincoln defended the arrest in part on the grounds that such measures during wartime were so obviously unpleasant to the general public as to be self-limiting, and to resist slippage:]
