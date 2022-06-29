ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell removes Gettysburg Address, bust of President Lincoln from school library

By ZACHARY ROGERS
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHICA, N.Y. (TND) — Cornell University has confirmed that a bust of President Abraham Lincoln and a plaque of the Gettysburg Address are no longer on display at its library. According to a report from "The College Fix," a biology professor at the university says both the bust...

