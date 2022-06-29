Brothers aim to bring beef back to Gering with proposed meat processing plant
By CHRISTOPHER BORRO Scottsbluff Star-Herald
Kearney Hub
3 days ago
Brothers Dean and Jared Lerwick, co-owners of the Pumpkin Creek Ranch southwest of Morrill, aim to bring a meat processing and packaging facility back to Gering. Gering was a natural fit for the Lerwick brothers’ operation, which will be dubbed the Pumpkin Creek Meat Company. “Our family lives...
We spoke with Westco CEO David Briggs about their devastating Tire Center fire on June 28, their plans to more forward with operations, where customers can access business services and more. Briggs also thanks local authorities and the community.
Fred Krieg received a call at 6:30 a.m. from a truck driver notifying him that his farm about two miles west of Lingle was under water as the result of a breach of the Interstate Canal. By later Friday morning, that breach threatened the small Wyoming town. “After I got...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has been notified of a breach of the Interstate Canal located west of the town of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, which occurred on the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. At the time of breach, the canal was diverting approximately 1800 cubic-feet-per-second. No injuries occurred as a result of this breach.
LINGLE - A breach in the Interstate Canal near Lingle was blocked Friday afternoon, but according to the Goshen County Emergency Management office, flooding continued in and around the southeast Wyoming town. Two thirds of the community was under evacuation. Water was over roadways and some low-water crossings had the...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Flooding caused by a breached irrigation canal inundated Lingle on Friday, forcing its evacuation as Gov. Mark Gordon called out the Wyoming National Guard to help with the situation. Water from the breached Pathfinder Canal north and west of Lingle reached...
The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band will open their 2022 Annual Training Concert Tour with stops in Western Nebraska and Southwest South Dakota through the Independence Day weekend and the following week. The tour will begin on Friday July 1 in Hay Springs, with a concert in Sunset Park...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A walk for missing Panhandle man Chance Englebert will be on July 10th. The coordinator for the event Monica Ream said people are meeting at 9 a.m. behind the YMCA on Monument Pathway. Chance Englebert went missing from Gering, NE three years ago on July 6th.
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney City Council on Tuesday approved the M.C. Shaft & Associates company out of Scottsbluff to design the Sky Manor water line. The project will add a second line to the city water system, city officials said. The second line will feature as a backup in case of an emergency, so the water and sewer systems can still function.
Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Crews from communities all around the city of Alliance joined forces to get control of a massive fire at a tire shop this week. Reports about the Box Butte County blaze first started coming out early Tuesday morning. The area was quickly closed off as...
SCOTTSBLUFF -- A 50-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing myriad charges after a domestic incident. According to court records, on June 18th, a woman called police saying her estranged husband -- Barry Neal -- had threatened her with a firearm. This came days after he'd allegedly taken her keys and physically...
On June 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m. Scottsbluff police officers were called to an accident near Avenue I and West 31st Street. A southbound Chevrolet Malibu rear ended a Ford Escape. "Seatbelts were not in use," Corporal Royce Massie said. "A juvenile passenger of the Malibu suffered minor injuries. Charges...
Comments / 1