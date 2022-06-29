ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Courtland Avenue

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Courtland Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the first block of Courtland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 24-year-old woman was shot while inside a vehicle, she was taken to ECMC and described as stable.

Those with information are asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

