Concert on the water coming to Memorial Union Terrace next month

MADISON, Wis. — Live music returns to the Memorial Union Terrace next month, with a unique twist.

Outdoor UW, Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and Hoofer Outing Club are turning the stage around to face concert-goers floating on Lake Mendota for the first-ever Lakefront Live on July 14.

Indie-pop band Sleeping Jesus will be performing starting at 6 p.m. and the concert is free.

Audience members can still enjoy the concert from the comfort of the Terrace’s iconic sunburst chairs, but kayaks, paddleboards and canoes are available for rent.

A $15 reservation secures a spot on an Outdoor UW paddlecraft for the entire concert, and renters can arrive starting at 3 p.m. Hoofer Outing Club will also have free canoe rentals for those 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. Drugs and alcohol are not permitted on the watercraft. You can reserve your spot here .

Those with their own watercraft are also allowed to paddle over for the concert.

If there is a blue-green algae bloom on the day of the event, the stage will be turned toward the Terrace and water outings will be canceled. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside Memorial Union at der Rathskeller.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.