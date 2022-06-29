ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destination New York 2022: Part 1

By David Sorensen
The Nexstar stations from around New York came together to highlight the beauty of the Empire State. Join us as we go around the state and show you some history, and things to do.

In addition to the places that we show you in this episode, there will be two more installments of Destination New York over the summer. The release dates of the other two segments will be July 20, and Aug. 24.

Don’t want to watch online? You can catch these shows on your TV on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, June 29
  • Saturday, July 2
  • Wednesday, July 20
  • Saturday, July 23
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24
  • Saturday, Aug. 27

All of the shows will be at 7 PM and will be available online starting at that time and will remain on our website if you would like to replay the segments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

