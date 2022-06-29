ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

You may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizens of The Villages have indicated that they support the concept of a new special fire and rescue district and they will get to vote if they want it on the November ballot. This article is not about the potential benefit of having this district only about the potential cost of...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 3

villages-news.com

Progress made between CDDs 6 and 7 over PWAC 2

The chairmen of Community Development District 6 and Community Development District 7 didn’t reach an agreement over the establishment of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee, but both sides agreed progress was made at a conflict resolution session on Friday morning at Savannah Center. District 7 is the lone...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on growth in southwest Ocala

There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Backroom Briefing: On a Road to Nowhere?

Local-government opposition continues to build against an extension of Florida’s Turnpike that state lawmakers promoted as helping with future growth and hurricane evacuations. The Citrus County Commission on Monday backed a “no-build” stance as it considered four proposed options for extending the turnpike northwest from Wildwood, where the toll...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on loud firework displays

Several residents from Ocala submitted letters to share their thoughts on the impact of loud firework displays on local animals. “I thank Mr. William Lee of Ocala for his letter about the trauma to wildlife, pets, livestock, and yes, even people with PTSD. For some people and most animals, the unexpected loud noises cause a lot of fear and anxiety, turning a fun firework display into a nightmare. That is where quiet fireworks come in. Silent fireworks are fireworks that have been made to be considerably quieter than regular fireworks while still producing a beautiful light and color effect. A display without the loud bangs is more enjoyable and more fun to watch. There’s a company called Setti Fireworks that makes these silent explosives and can customize them for each event. Until Mr. Lee’s letter, I did not know there is a much less noisy firework available,” says Ocala resident Marilyn Bradley.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

US 41 widening forces KFC in Inverness to close

In June 2019, the Inverness KFC off U.S. 41 North was completely renovated inside and out to bring it up to modern standards. Today, it’s closed. And soon, it will be razed. The restaurant, along with other properties, was in the way of the one-mile widening of U.S. 41.
Ocala Gazette

Fourth appeal filed in the fire fee case

A fourth appeal of the court ruling involving $80 million in refunds to Ocala Utility customers has been filed, this time by a resident in a unique situation. He is both a class member of the group that sued Ocala over fire fees and was a lawyer with the firm that defended the city during the long-running dispute.
OCALA, FL
Politics
villages-news.com

Hotel and apartments will be built near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Two projects along County Road 466 near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza were given final approval Monday by the Wildwood City Commission. Bellweather Multifamily, a workforce housing development, will be built on 43 acres north of CR 466 along Bellweather Lane. WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel, will be built on nearly three acres along County Road 106 near the Murphy gas station, less than 100 yards south of CR 466.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy