ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Raskin on anonymous pushback to Cassidy Hutchinson testimony: She ‘has no motivation or interest in lying’

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uf80H_0gPvlxxB00
Tweet

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) pushed back on anonymous sources disputing former top White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that former President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle and lunged at an agent when informed he would not be able to join his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show Wednesday that Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is an “entirely credible witness.”

“She has no motivation or interest in lying in any way. What we have on the other hand is some anonymously sourced rumors of feelings of particular agents. Look, anybody who wants to testify, can come forward and testify under oath about what happened. All we’re interested in is the truth,” he added.

Raskin added, “I sort of expected Hutchinson as a young woman telling the truth would come under fire from anonymous sources, but you know, that’s Washington for you.”

The Maryland Democrat said that Hutchinson testified under oath in front of the entire country and that the country was able to “judge her demeanor.”

According to Raskin, nobody is challenging the “central material facts” of her testimony: that “Donald Trump and Mark Meadows were perfectly aware that there were armed people in the crowd” on Jan. 6.

He added that Trump wanted to allow the crowd access to his speech that day in order to “swell the force of that crowd,” which he said the former president then “aimed like a missile at the US Capitol.”

Raskin emphasized that Trump wanted to lead the march up to the Capitol, and that nobody is challenging the assertion that he became irate when he was told he couldn’t join them.

The congressman reiterated that while he fully expected that Hutchinson would come under attack, she spoke not only with credibility but authenticity as well.

MSNBC’s Wlllie Geist also noted that the anonymous sources will be used in “certain quarters as evidence” that Hutchinson is not a credible witness if the story about the altercation turns out to be untrue.

Geist asked Raskin if he was “confident” there will be additional testimony that corroborates her story.

Raskin responded that he has heard nothing so far that contradicts her testimony.

“It’s consistent with multiple accounts we have of the President being incensed and outraged that armed people were being kept out of the crowd and also that he was unable to participate in the march, Mussolini style, on the way to the Capitol, so he could go in, presumably [to] seize the presidency.”

Hutchinson testified on Tuesday that she learned of the episode from Tony Ornato, Trump’s then-deputy chief of staff, and that neither Ornato nor Robert Engel, the special agent in charge for Secret Service on Jan. 6, had disputed the description of the incident.

It has since been reported by several outlets that Engel and the driver are prepared to testify that neither was assaulted by Trump and that the former president did not try to grab the steering wheel.

The Secret Service said on Tuesday that it will have more to say about the allegations and that it has been cooperating fully with the select committee since its inception in spring of 2021.

Comments / 33

Vern Glass
2d ago

she was a plant and this was a trap to show the January committee will accept any person who says that they have evidence even if it is are they never checked anything she said and now they are caught in a trap with no way out

Reply(4)
7
Frederick Sweet
3d ago

when aforementioned secret service members mentioned she was lying it kinda makes her statement false under testimony.

Reply(19)
16
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony

A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Msnbc#Trump White House#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

619K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy