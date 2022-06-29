ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan in play for several top recruits this week; can they land one?

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Michigan lost its grip on four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson late Tuesday, the Wolverines will now turn their attention to a series of commitments later this week. The recruiting dead period has hit, ending the litany of school-hosted visits for prospects, who are now weighing whether to verbally commit to their...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Recruiting#Lsu Football#Played Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Notre Dame
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

4-star EDGE Rico Walker announces top 5 schools

Hickory (N.C.) four-star EDGE Rico Walker has named Auburn, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and. Walker is the No. 175 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an On3...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Brady Quinn Makes Opinion On Ohio State Game Very Clear

On Sept. 3, Ohio State and Notre Dame will square off in what should be a thrilling matchup. Earlier this week, Brady Quinn shared his thoughts on this showdown. Quinn, who won the Sammy Baugh Trophy while at Notre Dame, believes it's going to be a tough game for his alma mater. He explained why while at the Golic Sub-Par Classic charity event.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Waiting To Hear From 1 Major Program

Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.
The Spun

Ohio State Flips Top Recruit From Big 12 Program

The Big Ten just keeps winning. On the same day it was announced the conference is reportedly adding USC and UCLA, its premier program - Ohio State - continues dominating on the recruiting trail. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes shook up the recruiting world this Thursday afternoon. Ohio State has...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten named a fit for UNC, Duke in terms of realignment

The college football world was shaken up a bit on Thursday when it was reported that USC and UCLA are planning on leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten as early as 2024. With that, the future of the Pac-12 conference and others are in question as we are destined for a total shift in conferences in the near future. Right now, the Atlantic Coast Conference is staying put with what they have but could that eventually be broken up? Teams like Clemson and Florida State make sense football-wise to jump ship and with basketball, it could be UNC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy