Michigan in play for several top recruits this week; can they land one?

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas.
However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option.
Film
Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
94
TX
WR
Rivals
4
6.0
TX
WR
ESPN
4
86
TX
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
96
TX
WR
247 Composite
5
0.9839
TX
WR
Vitals
Hometown
DeSoto, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021
Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022
Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022
