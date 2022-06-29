How the new Ohio fireworks law affects local fire departments this holiday weekend

TORONTO, Ohio ( WTRF )

Beginning July 1, Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in the state.

But they are only permitted on specific days and times like this upcoming weekend.

Ahead of July 4th, firefighters are getting ready for a multitude of fireworks.

Toronto Fire Chief Bill Scheel says this law won’t change much for them but they are concerned with potential brushfires because of how dry it has been.

“It’s been dry the last couple weeks, the next couple of days it’s supposed to be dry and windy so that’s just going to exacerbate the problem of dry grass, leaves and sparks from the fireworks.” Chief Bill Scheel – Toronto Fire Department

They are also having their Safety Day on Saturday July 2 at 10 a.m. at the Toronto High School parking lot.

It includes demonstrations from STAT MedEvac, Police, Fire, and EMS.

Stay wit 7News and WTRF.com for more information about events this holiday weekend and the area local fireworks schedule.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.