Las Vegas, NV

Salvation Army accepting applications for free backpacks, school supplies

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have a child who is in need of a new backpack and school supplies, you can submit an application to the Salvation Army.

Last year, more than 5,000 backpacks were given to local students and the Salvation Army is hoping to top that number this year.

“We know how crucial a good education is, and part of it is ensuring kids are properly outfitted for success,” said Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army. “Many of the families this program helps are ones we work with continually. Now they don’t have to worry about this extra expense and have enough for food and utility bills.”

In order to qualify for a backpack, the student must be a resident of Las Vegas or North Las Vegas, and their parent or guardian must show proof of their dependent, as well as proof of enrollment in school.

Parents can download the application at this link and then email it to: LVFamilyServices@usw.salvationarmy.org

If you are interested in donating school supplies to the program, you can drop them off at 2900 W. Palomino Lane, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

