20 found guilty for deadly 2015 Paris attack

Twenty people were convicted Wednesday by a French court in connection to an ISIS terrorist attack that killed 130 people and injured hundreds more across Paris in 2015. The big picture: Salah Abdeslam, who is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the attack, was...
The mother of a journalist killed by one of the Isis “Beatles” says the kidnapper responsible for her son’s abduction came close to apologising to her during a prison meeting. Diane Foley’s son James was abducted by an Isis gang while he was reporting on the Syrian civil war in 2012. Alexanda Kotey was jailed for life in the United States in April after he admitted kidnap, conspiracy to murder, and providing material support for terrorism. Ms Foley went to meet Kotey as part of a plea deal in which the extremist, from Shepherd’s Bush, London, will be transferred back...
A German court has handed a five-year jail sentence to a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person so far to go on trial for complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust. Josef Schütz was found guilty on Tuesday of being an accessory to murder while working as...
The only surviving attacker from the 2015 terrorist massacre at the Bataclan theater and other sites in Paris has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole — the most severe sentence possible in France, and very rare. Salah Abdeslam was the chief suspect in an exceptional trial over the 2015 attacks, which killed 130 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group.
Disgraced former track star Oscar Pistorius met last month with the father of his ex-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, whom he murdered in 2013. Barry Steenkamp “met with Oscar on 22 June 2022 for the Victim Offender Dialogue,” the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, said Saturday in a statement posted on Facebook. The trust operated by Reeva’s mother, June Steenkamp, also thanked South African officials for their help in setting up the meeting.
A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
A Texas woman whose well-publicized crocodile tears for her dead husband briefly provided cover for her admitted role in orchestrating his murder was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday. Jennifer Lynne Faith, 49, was arrested in February 2021. A few months prior, 49-year-old American Airlines executive James Faith...
A leading anti-vaccine California doctor was sentenced to two months of imprisonment for storming the US Capitol and delivering a speech to the rioters during the January 6 insurrection.Simone Gold was also ordered to pay a fine of $9,500, the largest imposed to date on rioters found guilty of charges relating to the attack on the US Capitol.A former emergency room physician known for spreading previously debunked claims about Covid-19 vaccine and promoting disproven treatments like ivermectin, Gold had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanour charge of unlawfully entering a restricted area of US Capitol.Gold told the court that...
A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die.A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. The jury on Monday had found him guilty of charges including murder.A second prisoner charged in the killings, Donnie Rowe, was convicted of murder in September. A judge sentenced him to serve life in prison without parole after jurors couldn't agree whether he should be sentenced...
State and federal authorities in Mexico said Thursday they have arrested a suspected serial killer accused of luring young women on Facebook with false job offers. Authorities said they have surveillance camera footage from two states showing the man meeting with the victims in public places, and in one case driving a victim away on a motorbike. Prosecutors released several of the images on Wednesday.
Even after 75 years of liberation, the events of the Holocaust leave a bitter taste in many mouths. There are many, who still, to this day, are haunted by those dark times. Although it's common to hear the story of a survivor, recently, a former SS guard has come to light. The ex-nazi guard has been accused of participating in the cruel treatment and murder of more than 3,500 prisoners.
Three police officers have died after a mass shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky on Thursday that also injured four others, according to Kentucky State Police. Driving the news: The alleged shooter barricaded himself before firing at police who were trying to serve a warrant stemming from a domestic violence incident in the Eastern Kentucky county, NBC reports.
Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sex-trafficking ring of young teens she helped financier Jeffrey Epstein run for a decade. The punishment doled out by U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday marks the most concrete punishment yet for the years of abuse Maxwell and Epstein imposed on young girls.
