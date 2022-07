A man was so addicted to Pepsi that he drank 30 cans a day for 20 years. He claims that he came out of it after having an online hypnotherapy session. Andy Currie, 41 years old, has been addicted to Pepsi for the last 20 years and spent a whopping $8.6k on it annually. He works at a grocery store in Bangor and has drunk around 2,19,000 cans of Pepsi since his early twenties - which comes to roughly 7 million sugar cubes. He has been working night shifts most of the time during his career at the grocery store and feels he needs the sugar rush to keep going.

10 DAYS AGO